Mortar boards and confetti decorated the otherwise cloudy sky Thursday evening as 54 Rocky Grove High School seniors officially became high school graduates.

The seniors and their families gathered at the Valley Grove Elementary School soccer field for the commencement ceremonies.

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

