59 graduate at Grove

Rocky Grove High School Senior Chorus members sing "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" by Green Day during outdoor commencement ceremonies Thursday evening at Valley Grove Elementary for the 59 students in the Rocky Grove Class of 2021. See Community News for more photos and a list of the graduates. (By Stacey Gross)
Pa. election revamp unveiled

HARRISBURG (AP) - An ambitious Republican proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law was unveiled Thursday, a 149-page bill that would change deadlines, adopt new rules for early voting, alter mail-in ballot procedures and mandate IDs for all in-person voters.

425 days on the creek
425 days on the creek

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A brother's challenge and a retiree schedule have led an Oil City man to go fishing every day for more than a year.

National archery event is back at Two Mile

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The second leg of a national archery championship, which has drawn hundreds of archers and spectators in previous years, is returning this weekend to Two Mile Run County Park.

Clarion County's vaccine clinic to close

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius announced Tuesday that the Clarion County inoculation clinic at the former Peeble's store will close June 23.

Polk Center concerns aired out

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Families of Polk State Center residents and members of the center's Board of Trustees met Tuesday, on the issue of safe and appropriate care for residents as the clock continues to tick on an August 2022 closure of the facility.

Fun at Viking Games
Fun at Viking Games

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

As a fun way to end the school year, students from St. Stephen Elementary and Venango Catholic High School in Oil City competed in the inaugural Viking Games at VC on Monday morning.

Grads get diplomas
Grads get diplomas

  • From staff reports

Commencement ceremonies were held Sunday afternoon for graduates at Franklin and Venango Catholic high schools.

Housing market's doors open

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

There's been a lot of activity in Venango County's housing market as of late, and a couple of local Realtors have both different and similar takes on what the future might hold.

PennDOT, lawmakers debate bridge toll proposal
PennDOT, lawmakers debate bridge toll proposal

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION- The Clarion Chamber of Commerce's legislative breakfast Friday turned into a debate between local, state and federal elected leaders and citizens and PennDOT officials over the proposed tolling of select interstate bridges in Pennsylvania.

Changes to state election law sought

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania is proposing two adjustments to the state election law overhauled by Act 77 in 2019, which allowed for mail-in ballots in state elections, among other changes.

+4
An OC treasure
An OC treasure

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Oil City's Hasson Park will mark its 125th anniversary with a big celebration Saturday.

Horsethief Days chairman: Event will take place

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION - Ron Best, chairman of the Knox Horsethief Committee, made a recent pledge in regard to this year's annual festival:"It's gonna happen - one way or another, it's gonna happen."

What a 'Final Ride'
What a 'Final Ride'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Franklin High School seniors enjoyed a full day of events Tuesday designed to send off the students with a memorable "Final Ride."

No newspaper today
No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Venango in line with state

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

After being given the choice, Venango County will permit unvaccinated people to enter its buildings without masks once the state lifts the mask mandate on those individuals.