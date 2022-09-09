5th annual PetFest set for Saturday

The bond between humans and pets will once again be on display, along with several new additions and attractions, when the fifth annual PetFest takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park.

According to Theresa Weldon, president of Precious Paws Animal Rescue, one of the healthy additions for animals that the rescue has added to its annual event is a vaccine clinic for dogs, which also will offer micro-chipping.

Music in Oil Country back at OCHS on Saturday
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The annual Music in Oil Country marching band festival is back at the Oil City High School athletic complex on Saturday, and this year’s event will feature 11 high school bands and one college band spanning seven counties.

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

The bond between humans and pets will once again be on display, along with several new additions and attractions, when the fifth annual PetFest takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BROOKVILLE — For four decades, the Jefferson/Clarion Head Start program has been helping students overcome developmental problems, a service that U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson recently recognized in an address at the U.S. Capitol, during which he said Head Start is “play with a purpose.”

HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania will participate in just one debate, his campaign said Wednesday, after weeks of his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressuring Fetterman and aggressively questioning the severity of his lingering health problems f…

Venango gas prices match regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Venango County is on par with the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.01, as the average prices in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties continue to fall weekly, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Man accused in sexual abuse of girl

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Franklin man is facing 271 charges relating to allegations that he sexually abused a young girl at a residence in Oil City over the course of more than five years, between January 2017 and March 2022, and gave alcohol to two other minors at the residence in 2020.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

HAWTHORN — Pleasantville resident and musician Rowland Proper has a blunt perspective on bluegrass music: “If you want to make a million bucks in bluegrass, you had better start with two million. You don’t get rich playing bluegrass.”

WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — One of the suspects in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has been found dead, and his injuries are not self inflicted, police said Monday as they continued the search for a second suspect.

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Autumn Leaf Festival is on track to be as enjoyable as ever, Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry Director Tracy Becker said this week, but it is possible there won’t be a carnival of rides and games around the courthouse area this year.

C-L board president responds to queries

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

The investigation of employee resignations initiated by the Clarion-Limestone School Board was once again front-and-center at the board’s recent meeting.

Man facing many charges related to thefts in area

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Pittsburgh man who is a suspect in a vehicle theft Sunday from a Washington Township home in Clarion County that ended in a hit and run crash in Lucinda has also been connected to another case of stealing items from several vehicles in Marianne in Clarion County in June.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels that is bringing a plant and dozens of jobs to Clarion County.

Teachers and staff members at the Venango Region Catholic School system and Christian Life Academy were busy Monday cleaning and decorating classrooms and getting ready to welcome students back to school this morning.