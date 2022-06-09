62 seniors graduate at Rocky Grove

Valedictorian Dustin McMullen gives his speech which was filled with jokes and childhood references, such as Dr. Seuss and Winnie the Pooh, and several "thank yous" to his teachers, friends and the important people in his life.
Jasey Donovan was all smiles after walking across the stage to receive his diploma Wednesday evening during the Rocky Grove High School commencement ceremonies. A total of 62 seniors in the Class of 2022 were recognized.
Diplomas were received, tassels were flipped from right to left, and mortarboards were tossed at the Rocky Grove High School graduation ceremony Wednesday evening on the Valley Grove Elementary School soccer field.
A total of 62 graduates in the Rocky Grove Class of 2022 were recognized in the commencement ceremonies.
Rocky Grove High School sophomores were given a reality check this week concerning their future finances based on the career path they would like to pursue, how many kids they want to have and where they want to live.
CLARION — Two longtime buildings along Main Street in Clarion will soon be cleared away — the former Dan Smith’s Candy store and the former Paul A. Weaver Jewelry store — but a new concept in downtown development and community sustainability is planned for this summer.
It was about two years ago when award-winning filmmaker David Grabias heard about Polk State Center. Since then, the future of the Venango County facility — about 2,500 miles from his Los Angeles home — has become “personal” to him.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick conceded the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for U.S. Senate to celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, ending his campaign Friday night as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn’t give him enough votes to make up the deficit.
Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime, so the saying goes, and that is exactly what will be happening Saturday, June 18, when the Oil City Izaak Walton League hosts its annual Venango County Youth Field Day.
Plenty of splashing and laughter sounded through the trees at Two Mile Run County Park on Wednesday morning as the Victory Elementary School sixth-grade class waded through Two Mile Run while completing this year’s Trout in the Classroom program.
CLARION TWP. — After a five-year tenure, Clarion-Limestone School District and Superintendent Amy J. Glasl have parted ways as both parties last week approved a 16-page agreement under which Glasl submitted her resignation and the school district paid her a $10,000 severance settlement.
As the U.S. heads into prime tick season, Pennsylvania continues to lead the country in the number of reported Lyme disease cases per year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.