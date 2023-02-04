DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No, it’s not lottery deja vu.
There really is another giant lottery jackpot up for grabs tonight, the latest in a string of big prizes enticing players to plunk down $2 and try to beat formidable odds.
The annual Great Backyard Bird Count will take place later this month, and the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, a local chapter of the National Audubon Society, is encouraging area bird lovers to participate.
Franklin On Ice returns for its 27th year today, bringing with it the cold temperatures to keep its ice sculptures frozen and the snow on the ground for festival goers to enjoy.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China’s firm denials.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S.
The coldest time of year can’t dampen the warm-heartedness of a Franklin girl who is organizing an event Saturday to encourage a hockey and 1970s pop culture icon who is recovering from surgery.
PUNXSUTAWNEY (AP) — Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter during Thursday’s festive Groundhog Day celebration.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members heard from maintenance foreman Doug Freer during their monthly meeting Wednesday about prices for a 10-ton 2025 Mack truck that would take about two years to be delivered.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated budget talks — “a good first meeting,” the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep c…
Oil City Redevelopment Authority members had many railroad-related questions for Carl Belke, retired president of the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad, at their meeting Wednesday.
PennWest Clarion will celebrate the grand opening of The Clarion Store in its former space on the ground floor of the Gemmell Student Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
An Oil City couple is facing charges after their five children were found living in filthy conditions in their home after a several month investigation.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed an executive order aimed at reducing long wait times for professional applicants seeking to enter their fields in Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week.
Original art items prepared by 71 artists will be featured at the annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale on Friday and Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
High school students who participate in the Venango County eAcademy braved the cold Tuesday to tour Jones Hardwood and the Franklin Industrial and Commercial Development Authority (FICDA) in Franklin.
A Summerville man has been charged with criminal homicide for fatally shooting a Limestone Township resident early Sunday morning in Clarion County.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to raise its benchmark interest rate for an eighth time since March. But the Fed will likely announce a smaller hike for a second straight time, and it could change some key wording in its post-meeting statement about future rate increases.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday it plans to increase its borrowing during the first three months of 2023, even as the federal government is bumping up against a $31.4 trillion limit on its legal borrowing authority.
The executive director for Community Ambulance Service confirmed Monday that three people were injured Saturday when an ambulance service vehicle was involved in a crash on Route 8 in Cornplanter Township.
It has become a common theme in Marienville — Winterfest without snow.
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, who is the president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, said last week’s announcement in Harrisburg of 2023 priorities from the Commissioners Association went “incredibly well.”
Relief from the winter doldrums is in sight this weekend as the popular Franklin On Ice festival returns to Franklin on Saturday.
Three members of the Army Corps of Engineers addressed a town hall meeting Thursday evening in Cranberry Township regarding mitigation of flooding along two creeks in the township.
The second motion for a preliminary injunction brought by plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the state to stave off the closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers was denied Thursday by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
About three weeks ago, Scott Walters, a 1969 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, attended a basketball game at his alma mater to not only watch the players, but also to watch the officials assigned to the contest.
Oil City artist CJ Hurley, of Century Arts Fine Art & Design Studio, has recently had a painting accepted into an exhibition in Portland, Oregon.
Oil City Council members were updated again Thursday on the upcoming East Second Street project, among other matters.
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot, a major shift in strategy despite a long list of questions about how to best protect against a still rapidly mutating virus.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace from October through December, ending 2022 with momentum despite the pressure of high interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection betw…
Local residents went out Wednesday morning armed with snow brushes and shovels after an overnight snowfall draped houses, trees, driveways and, of course, cars in at least an inch of snow.
Photographers from Oil City and Clarion captured people’s choice awards in the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s 2022 photo contest.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania has enacted a statewide drinking water limit on two forms of highly toxic chemicals, nicknamed “forever chemicals.”
The following school districts have closed for today, Jan. 25.
A plan for Pittsburgh-based corporation Verland to transition Polk State Center residents to “signature homes” in Venango County while providing jobs to Polk employees has sparked much interest among families of residents and current staff members.
Venango County residents have been invited to participate in a number of open house meetings over the next several weeks that are part of the process of updating the county’s comprehensive plan.
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday approved the sale of the former Hollobaugh Beer Distributor building on Route 322 west of Clarion.
Cranberry School Board members voted Monday to move ahead with two major projects in the school district.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The refusal thus far of Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid for his glitzy inaugural bash has exposed the gap in state law that lets governors in Pennsylvania escape the kind of transparency that is sometimes required elsewhere.