Eighty-seven graduates in the Class of 2023 flipped their tassels from right to left as friends and family looked on during the 2023 commencement ceremony for the Cranberry Area High School, held Tuesday evening in the high school gymnasium.

The school’s Concert Band performed “Pomp and Circumstance” as the graduates processed into the gymnasium to celebrate completing high school.

Franklin targets projects for CDBG allocations

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The City of Franklin has announced possible projects for the fiscal year 2023 round of Community Development Block Grant funding, for which the first of two public hearings was held Monday before the city council meeting.

87 receive diplomas at Cranberry High School graduation
87 receive diplomas at Cranberry High School graduation

  • By Helen Fielding Staff writer

125 graduate from Franklin High School
125 graduate from Franklin High School

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A week of blistering heat gave way to more mild temperatures and hazy sunshine Sunday evening as family and friends gathered in the Franklin High School football stadium for the graduation ceremony of the 125 seniors in the Franklin High School Class of 2023.

Students have a blast at Sandycreek Carnival Day
Students have a blast at Sandycreek Carnival Day

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Shouting, laughter and excited shrieks and squeals echoed throughout the premises of Sandycreek Elementary School on Friday as Sandycreek students participated in a variety of games and activities during the school’s annual Carnival Day.

One dead in bicycle accident

According to Franklin state police, Venango County 911 received a call around 1:15 a.m. Sunday about a bicycle crash on Belmar Acres Road in Sandycreek Township.

No newspaper today
No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Oil City woman fatally shot

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man is facing a homicide charge in the death of an Oil City woman. Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim as 40-year-old April Michelle Dunkle.