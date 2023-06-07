87 receive diplomas at Cranberry High School graduation

Emotional support dog Junior, an English Setter, awaits the beginning of commencement ceremonies beside his owner, graduating senior Chayce Mong, outside the Cranberry High School gymnasium Tuesday evening.
Eighty-seven graduates in the Class of 2023 flipped their tassels from right to left as friends and family looked on during the 2023 commencement ceremony for the Cranberry Area High School, held Tuesday evening in the high school gymnasium.
The school’s Concert Band performed “Pomp and Circumstance” as the graduates processed into the gymnasium to celebrate completing high school.
The City of Franklin has announced possible projects for the fiscal year 2023 round of Community Development Block Grant funding, for which the first of two public hearings was held Monday before the city council meeting.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers returned to session Monday for a weekslong slog to the budget deadline, as House Democrats advanced a spending plan that could test whether Gov. Josh Shapiro can manage a politically divided Legislature in his freshman year.
Oil City Middle School students, who are a part of the Oil City Middle School News (OCmsn) staff, took home first place honors in Dickinson College’s 2023 Media and Design Competition for students from across the state.
An ordinance which would install two stop signs at the intersection of Elk and 14th streets in Franklin passed its first reading at the Franklin City Council meeting on Monday after it was defeated by a tie vote last month.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Saudi Arabia will reduce how much oil it sends to the global economy, taking a unilateral step to prop up the sagging price of crude after two previous cuts to supply by major producing countries in the OPEC+ alliance failed to push oil higher.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia, officials said.
A week of blistering heat gave way to more mild temperatures and hazy sunshine Sunday evening as family and friends gathered in the Franklin High School football stadium for the graduation ceremony of the 125 seniors in the Franklin High School Class of 2023.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers stepped up their hiring in May, adding a robust 339,000 jobs, well above expectations and evidence of enduring strength in an economy that the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to cool.
COOKSBURG — While watching birds in flight or simply hearing their sounds during these warm spring days, one probably doesn’t realize our bird population is amid a dire situation that has been a problem for the past half-century.
Shouting, laughter and excited shrieks and squeals echoed throughout the premises of Sandycreek Elementary School on Friday as Sandycreek students participated in a variety of games and activities during the school’s annual Carnival Day.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fending off a U.S. default, the Senate gave final approval late Thursday to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, grinding to wrap up work on the bipartisan deal and send it to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law before the fast-approaching deadline.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Veering away from a default crisis, the House approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package late Wednesday, as President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy assembled a bipartisan coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans against fierce conservative blowback and pr…
As the school year and his career as an educator wind down, Oil City High School principal Scott Stahl said his 30 years in Oil City have been marked by working with and learning from many outstanding colleagues.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under fire from conservatives, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy worked furiously Tuesday to sell fellow Republicans on the debt ceiling and budget deal he negotiated with President Joe Biden and win approval in time to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania restaurant owner from Kane who screamed death threats directed at then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while storming the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday to more than two years in prison.
WASHINGTON (TNS) — The White House and Republican congressional leaders geared up lobbying campaigns to win approval of a deal to avert a U.S. default as environmentalists, defense hawks and conservative hard-liners condemned concessions.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden lauded the sacrifice of generations of U.S. troops who “dared all and gave all” fighting for their country and called on Americans to ensure their “sacrifice was not in vain” in Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery.
About 50 people — most of them wearing purple shirts that read “We Walk for Suzette” — walked, prayed, worshipped and enjoyed each other’s company Sunday evening at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City.
Cheers, hollers and music erupted throughout the front lawn of Venango Catholic High School on Friday as students from the high school and St. Stephen School took part in the third annual Viking Games.
Students at Central Elementary School in Franklin got a chance to look inside the cabin of a semitrailer, try out a model of a hydraulic excavator, meet some pups, and hear about a variety of careers on Friday during the school’s Career Day.
Visitors to Franklin Area High School this semester might have caught glimpse of a knightly group on patrol — not in shining armor, but in black polo shirts emblazoned with the words “Honorable Knights.”