A-C Valley OKs band pact with Union

FOXBURG — The debate within the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School Board in regard to a band cooperative agreement between the A-C Valley and Union school districts finally came to a conclusion at A-C Valley’s board meeting.
The board, by a 7-2 margin, on Thursday approved a three-year coordination of bands contract between A-C Valley and Union. Board members Jameen Stump and Brady Feicht voted against the measure.
PITTSBURGH — Although the local area has seen wide-ranging drops in the average price of gasoline this week, everywhere, with the exception of Venango County, is seeing prices above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.93, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development announced it has awarded Venango County a $600,000 Home Investment Partnerships Program grant — part of more than $10.3 million awarded statewide.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Major Western measures to limit Russia’s oil profits over the war in Ukraine took effect Monday, bringing with them uncertainty about how much crude could be lost to the world and whether they will unleash the hoped-for hit to a Russian economy that has held up bett…
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden assured Americans on Friday that the U.S. economy is chugging along in the holiday season, but the very strength of a new jobs report showed that high inflation remains a recession threat.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes.
NEW YORK (AP) — Giving Tuesday raised a record $3.1 billion in 24 hours for charitable causes in the U.S. earlier this week, as the event that started as a hashtag in 2012 celebrated its 10th anniversary and its status as a staple of fundraising for nonprofits, the group’s leader said Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday in remarks likely intended to underscore the Fed’s single-minded focus on combating stubborn inflation.
FRILLS CORNERS — When the Shippenville/Elk Ambulance Service announced it will cease operations at the end of January, it left a number of municipalities without an ambulance service, including Washington Township.
HARRISBURG (AP) — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
PITTSBURGH — Motorists looking for the lowest prices available to fill up their gas tanks could have been discouraged over the past few weeks as area prices appear to have not budged even slightly lower.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The play finishes. The actors take their bows. Then they let loose with wartime patriotic zeal. “Glory to Ukraine!” they shout. “Glory to the heroes!” the audience yells back, leaping to its feet.
CLARION TWP. — Clarion-Limestone School District Superintendent Brian Weible informed the board at this month’s work session/voting meeting how coordination effort discussions between the C-L and Clarion Area school districts have been progressing and what can be done next.
As the rain drizzled down Sunday afternoon in Oil City, creativity and a variety of artistic mediums were on display at the ARTS Oil City’s Artists Sunday in the National Transit Building and several other locations around town.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cautious shoppers hunted for the best deals at stores and online as retailers offered new Black Friday discounts to entice consumers eager to start buying holiday gifts but weighed down by inflation.
KNOX — After a similar donation to Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company last month, Knox Borough Council again tapped its American Rescue Plan grant fund to donate $20,000 to Knox Volunteer Fire Company.