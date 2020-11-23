Rose Van Wormer said she's been helping on Friends for Food giveaway day for 23 years. Identified on Saturday as the "woman with the lights on her head," she said she keeps coming back because she "loves to help people." (By Sarah Titley)
Due to coronavirus mitigation efforts, this year Friends for Food meals only included one turkey and a gift card to a local grocery store. Each package was carried to a constant flow of vehicles by volunteers. (By Sarah Titley)
Venango County Community Services Fiscal Director Brian Reagle directs traffic in the staging area during Friends for Food on Saturday. (By Sarah Titley)
Volunteers ready themselves to deliver their bags to four vehicles at a time in order to get several hundreds of vehicles through the line as fast as possible. (By Sarah Titley)
An amazing 1,260 turkeys were distributed at the annual Friends for Food campaign in a socially distanced drive-through on Saturday at the Rocky Grove fire hall.
The event "worked out really well" despite a scaled-down outdoors set-up and with fewer volunteers than usual due to the pandemic, said Mary Jeanne Gavin, executive director of Community Services, the nonprofit that organizes the Friends for Food campaign each year.