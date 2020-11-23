An amazing 1,260 turkeys were distributed at the annual Friends for Food campaign in a socially distanced drive-through on Saturday at the Rocky Grove fire hall.

The event "worked out really well" despite a scaled-down outdoors set-up and with fewer volunteers than usual due to the pandemic, said Mary Jeanne Gavin, executive director of Community Services, the nonprofit that organizes the Friends for Food campaign each year.

