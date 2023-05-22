Fertigs Community Center hosted its second First Responders Day for Kids Saturday afternoon just as the day’s rain subsided.

The purpose of the event was to highlight the importance of first responders for communities in a family-friendly setting.

Forest Authority reveals ambulance plans
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

LEEPER — The new Forest County Authority rolled out its plans for an ambulance service in parts of Clarion and Forest counties to 65 people at the Farmington Fire Department on Friday evening.

A lesson in safety
Prison escapee in custody
  • From staff reports

Seneca residents had a nerve-wracking start to their Friday morning when they learned a prison inmate was on the loose in their area, but they were able to breathe a sigh of relief by early afternoon upon learning of his capture by Franklin state police.

Update: Escaped prisoner apprehended
State police in Franklin confirmed to the newspaper that Bruce William Miller II, a Venango County Jail prisoner who escaped this morning while being treated for an injury at UPMC Northwest, was captured this afternoon.

Fed officials split about what to do next to fight inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The stubbornness of high inflation is dividing the Federal Reserve over how to manage interest rates in the coming months, leaving the outlook for the Fed’s policies cloudier than at any time since it unleashed a streak of 10 straight rate hikes beginning in March 2022.

Cranberry economic panel talks broadband, mall

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Cranberry Township has taken another step forward in broadband development as a grant application submitted by the Oil Region Alliance to the Appalachian Regional Commission has passed the first phase of approval.

Police seek suspect in Rural King burglary
Police seek suspect in Rural King burglary

Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his twenties or thirties, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

FAM Jam draws crowd
  • By JAMIE HUNT Contributing writer

The Oil City Arts Council’s FAM Jam: Food Trucks, Art and Music Jamboree was back for its second year on Saturday.

There's new life at former glass plant site

  • By DAVID A. HOLLIS Clarion News writer

KNOX — Nearly 100 years ago, the Knox Glass Bottle Co. had six factories that produced containers for everything from perfume to prescription to milk. While that company now belongs to the ages, a new company has moved in.