A lesson in safety

Fertigs Community Center hosted its second First Responders Day for Kids Saturday afternoon just as the day’s rain subsided.
The purpose of the event was to highlight the importance of first responders for communities in a family-friendly setting.
Eleven Northern Pennsylvania Regional College graduates gathered to received their diplomas and general study certificates at The Titusville Mill on Saturday.
LEEPER — The new Forest County Authority rolled out its plans for an ambulance service in parts of Clarion and Forest counties to 65 people at the Farmington Fire Department on Friday evening.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and House Republicans wrapped up another round of debt ceiling talks Sunday as Washington races to strike a budget compromise along with a deal to raise the nation’s borrowing limit and avert an economy-wrecking federal default.
Negotiations for the sale of the Cranberry Mall are still continuing, according to the broker handling the sale.
Some additional names will be on the November ballots for seats on the Franklin and Cranberry school boards now that all the write-in votes cast in Tuesday’s primary election have been tallied.
Seneca residents had a nerve-wracking start to their Friday morning when they learned a prison inmate was on the loose in their area, but they were able to breathe a sigh of relief by early afternoon upon learning of his capture by Franklin state police.
It was an evening of the arts Thursday at Valley Grove Elementary School as the school held its annual art show.
State police in Franklin confirmed to the newspaper that Bruce William Miller II, a Venango County Jail prisoner who escaped this morning while being treated for an injury at UPMC Northwest, was captured this afternoon.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The stubbornness of high inflation is dividing the Federal Reserve over how to manage interest rates in the coming months, leaving the outlook for the Fed’s policies cloudier than at any time since it unleashed a streak of 10 straight rate hikes beginning in March 2022.
An Oil City man accused of raping and killing Oil City resident Marcy Suzette Nellis near the bike trail in the city’s West End was held for court Thursday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Investigators looking into the collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge want transportation officials nationwide to examine more than 10,000 other bridges with similar construction to ensure they don’t have the same kind of corrosion that was found on the bridge that collapsed.
After a year’s worth of preparation, Franklin High School art students unveiled the inaugural pieces of the high school’s legacy artwork collection this week in the hallway outside the high school library.
WASHINGTON (AP) — An optimistic President Joe Biden declared Wednesday he is confident the U.S. will avoid an unprecedented and potentially catastrophic debt default, saying talks with congressional Republicans have been productive. He left for a G-7 summit in Japan but planned to return by …
Cranberry Township has taken another step forward in broadband development as a grant application submitted by the Oil Region Alliance to the Appalachian Regional Commission has passed the first phase of approval.
TIONESTA — As of Wednesday morning, while the Forest County commissioners were conducting their public meeting, the county was tabulating its primary election write-in votes.
The Oil City Farmers Market, which will open for the season two weeks from today on June 1, is undergoing a name change and looking for more vendors.
Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his twenties or thirties, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
Two incumbents and two newcomers won out in the Venango County commissioners race during Tuesday’s primary election.
Oil City councilman Nick Moran rolled to an easy victory Tuesday over former Oil City Council member Isaiah Dunham to capture the Republican nomination for Oil City mayor.
CLARION — The two incumbent Republican Clarion County commissioners, Wayne Brosius and Ted Tharan, won in the primary election on Tuesday.
Matthew Kirtland and Justin Fleeger received both the Democratic and Republican nods for Venango County judge of the Court of Common Pleas during Tuesday’s primary election.
The following are the results of uncontested races in the May primary election:
Today is primary election day in Pennsylvania, and ballots across Venango, Clarion and Forest counties, particularly for Republicans, will feature some contested races of interest.
No tax increase is proposed in the Oil City School District’s 2023-24 budget that was unveiled at Monday’s school board meeting.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Election integrity and Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law are prominent subjects in the state’s Republican primary contest for an open state Supreme Court seat, as Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim that the 2020 election was stolen.
Elementary students from Franklin School District have been learning all about agriculture thanks to the efforts of a Franklin High School student with a passion for farming.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Computer engineers and tech-inclined political scientists have warned for years that cheap, powerful artificial intelligence tools would soon allow anyone to create fake images, video and audio that was realistic enough to fool voters and perhaps sway an election.
The Oil City Arts Council’s FAM Jam: Food Trucks, Art and Music Jamboree was back for its second year on Saturday.
Local letter carriers collected donations of nonperishable food items on their mail routes on Saturday for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Venango County election officials held a public voting machine testing Friday morning in the Courthouse Annex in preparation for Tuesday’s primary election.
KNOX — Nearly 100 years ago, the Knox Glass Bottle Co. had six factories that produced containers for everything from perfume to prescription to milk. While that company now belongs to the ages, a new company has moved in.
A group of ninth-grade students from Rocky Grove High School who are studying American history took a tour Friday around Franklin to get a taste of local history in the warm, sunny spring weather.
Warmer spring weather has arrived, and Oil City zoning and code enforcement director Yvonne Greene wants residents to be aware of the most common city property code violations she encounters.
Cranberry Township supervisors wrestled with free range chickens and dam building beavers Thursday.
Plans for the Franklin General Authority’s A-108 sewer overflow project are moving ahead, according to an update that was presented at the panel’s monthly meeting this week.
The empty former Days Inn hotel and Milan Adamovsky’s damaged IOOF building were both topics of discussion at Thursday’s Oil City Council meeting.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Republicans in the audience laughed when former President Donald Trump mocked a woman who accused him of rape. They cheered when he defended his role during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And they applauded again after he said he was “honored” to “terminate …
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican Party is trying to learn from internal strife over last year’s failure to endorse in premier primary contests and, this year, it is putting its clout on the line by issuing endorsements ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.
KNOX — Knox Borough Council this month approved the sale of the “old Boy Scout Hall” along Petrolia Street to Keystone SMILES to be used as a House of Trades learning center.