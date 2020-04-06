Grace (left) and Jill Kellner prep the COBRA firing system that was used to set off the first round of fireworks during Kellner's Fireworks' livestream event Saturday near Harrisville. (By Sarah Titley)
Grace Kellner, daughter of Kellner's Fireworks owner Bob Kellner, stands by after lighting a large box of fireworks Saturday near Harrisville. Grace, now 21, said she has been shooting fireworks since she got her license at 16, but has been helping with the company since the tender age of 4. (By Sarah Titley)
Jill Kellner checks on the COBRA firing system that would set off boxes of fireworks known as cakes during the show Saturday near Harrisville. Firing systems are often utilized in professional fireworks shows as a way to better choreograph the pyrotechnics, as well as keep shooters safe and out of the way. (By Sarah Titley)
Kellner's Fireworks' Demo Days are livestreamed Saturday near Harrisville. More than 200 posted their comments and reactions to the show. (By Sarah Titley)
The audience may not have physically participated in Kellner's Fireworks' Demo Days near Harrisville this year, but more than 200 poured their comments and reactions to the show in through social media Saturday night when the event went live.
With a small crew of just two shooters and a media team of four, the Kellner's provided the world with a preview of what's in store once the stay-at-home orders and bans on groups are lifted - and they did it all with the laughter only a family-run business can conjure.