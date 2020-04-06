The audience may not have physically participated in Kellner's Fireworks' Demo Days near Harrisville this year, but more than 200 poured their comments and reactions to the show in through social media Saturday night when the event went live.

With a small crew of just two shooters and a media team of four, the Kellner's provided the world with a preview of what's in store once the stay-at-home orders and bans on groups are lifted - and they did it all with the laughter only a family-run business can conjure.

