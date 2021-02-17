Abducted New York teen found safe in county

A 17-year-old girl was found in Barkeyville Tuesday morning after she was abducted Monday night in North Tonawanda, New York, according to both Franklin state police and North Tonawanda police in New York.
An Amber Alert was issued for the girl.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A 17-year-old girl was found in Barkeyville Tuesday morning after she was abducted Monday night in North Tonawanda, New York, according to both Franklin state police and North Tonawanda police in New York.
An Amber Alert was issued for the girl.
Venango County Economic Development Authority members heard from a marketing representative Tuesday who recommended a name change for Cornplanter Square in Oil City as part of a rebranding effort for the building.
A West Forest elementary teacher has found a creative way to get books in the hands of her students.
A 17-year-old girl was found in Barkeyville Tuesday morning after she was abducted Monday night in North Tonawanda, New York, according to both Franklin state police and North Tonawanda police in New York.
The owner of a junkyard at the intersection of Route 322 and Deep Hollow Road in Cranberry Township has been found in contempt of Commonwealth Court for failing to heed an order to remove all vehicles and other items from the site.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Due to winter weather conditions, the following schools have issued two-hour delays or will hold instruction remotely Tuesday, Feb. 16:
NEW YORK (AP) - The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations - and regulators are looking to flu as a blueprint if and when the shots need an update.
Nobody was injured in a fire Sunday night at a Colbert Avenue apartment building in Oil City, and the blaze is being investigated as an arson.
The Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries reopened for in-person access Monday after restricting visitors since Dec. 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today launches a paper flurry across Pennsylvania as registered voters who are eyeing an elective office may begin to circulate nomination petitions.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is advising motorists of complete, systemwide vehicle restrictions slated to go into effect at 6 p.m. today.
INDIANA, Pa. — Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation today has temporarily reduced the speed limit on Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line through Clearfield County.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health didn’t provide a COVID-19 cases update Monday, but regular updates will resume today.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Donald Trump took in the win at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by friends and family. His lawyers celebrated with hugs and smiles. One joked, "We're going to Disney World!"
ATLANTA (AP) - Average daily new coronavirus cases in the United States dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months, but experts cautioned Sunday that infections remain high and precautions to slow the pandemic must remain in place.
CLARION - Pennsylvania counties could be seeing some relief in the new federal COVID-19 relief bill.
A former Franklin man who was recently diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis has seen an outpouring of support from his adopted community in Massachusetts.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch possible. Travel could be very difficult. Hazardo…
WASHINGTON (AP) - Donald Trump's impeachment lawyers on Friday accused Democrats of waging a campaign of "hatred" against the former president as they sped through their defense of his actions and words before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, hurtling the Senate toward a final vo…
UPMC Northwest rolled out a limited community vaccination effort on Friday with the spotlight on Venango County residents 80 or older who have an affiliation with the UPMC system.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Friday as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments - a clear source of division with Republican lawmakers who view the…
Many of the region's Republicans are not holding back on their anger with party leadership, especially U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.
HARRISBURG (AP) - An unusual coalition of education groups - from superintendents and school boards to teachers unions - asked Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday to prioritize school staff for the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it an "absolutely essential" step toward reopening schools and ke…
A federal judge on Thursday rejected an appeal by federal prosecutors for pre-trial detention of a Mercer County woman accused of breaking a window at the U.S. Capitol and organizing rioters by using a bullhorn.
A request to use some city streets for The Foster 100, a cycling event designed to raise money to help rehabilitate injured combat veterans, ran into some potential difficulties during an Oil City Council meeting Thursday.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Dire harm from Donald Trump's false and violent incitements will vex American democracy long into the future unless the Senate convicts him of impeachment and bars him from future office, House prosecutors insisted Thursday as they concluded two days of emotional arguments …
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one additional virus-related death from Venango County.
Federal prosecutors on Wednesday appealed the release of a Mercer County woman accused of using a large pipe to break a window in the U.S. Capitol and giving directions to fellow insurrectionists about how to take the building.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Prosecutors unveiled chilling new security video in Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday, showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overw…
While funding is always a necessity, Reno fire chief Bob McClintock says his main concern is getting more volunteers.
The Valentine's Day observance on Sunday is traditionally a time of flowers, candy and cards.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
BROOKVILLE - Members of a literary group found they, too, were not immune from the COVID-19 pandemic closing the book on their desire to meet and discuss writing and various works.
CLARION TOWNSHIP - A police chase that started along Interstate 80 and continued through Clarion Borough resulted in 67 charges, including driving under the influence of a controlled substance and fleeing police, against a 37-year-old Erie County man.
CLARION - According to Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan, 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been delivered as the county and Clarion Hospital enter their third week of clinic operations.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Wolf administration and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers are forming a vaccine task force that will brainstorm ways to get COVID-19 shots into Pennsylvanians' arms more rapidly.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
Students in Cranberry Area School District will return to in-person classroom instruction in two weeks.
Job Postings One (1) School Police Officer Position: Empl…
Queen adjustable bed - fairly new - $1000 negotiable. Cal…
We thank all of you who were so supportive during the rec…
$100 Reward Lost (2) 25’ tie down chains and 1 set of tir…
Complete Locksmith course with manuals & blanks, etc.…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
The Venango Technology Center is accepting proposals for …