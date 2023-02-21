Erin Kelly, program coordinator for the Down Syndrome Center of Western Pennsylvania, gave a presentation and talked about support available for families during Saturday’s gathering in Franklin. Kelly’s 13-year-old son Jack, who has Down Syndrome, smiles from the stage next to her.
Erin Kelly, program coordinator for the Down Syndrome Center of Western Pennsylvania, gave a presentation and talked about support available for families during Saturday’s gathering in Franklin. Kelly’s 13-year-old son Jack, who has Down Syndrome, smiles from the stage next to her.
Family members and friends of those who have been diagnosed with Down Syndrome gathered Friday at the Franklin Elks to talk with each other. The event drew about 30 people, including Elks members.
A meeting hosted by the Franklin Elks Club for people with Down Syndrome, their families and friends drew a good turnout Saturday afternoon.
About 30 people, including Elks members and seven families who brought their children who have Down Syndrome, attended the meeting, where the Elks members provided cookies, pizza and lemonade, and games and coloring books were available for the kids.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Joe Biden swept unannounced into Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called “a brutal and unjust war” days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
Several lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that would be taught again to elementary and middle school students in the Oil City School District were revisited at Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting.
ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former President Jimmy Carter’s legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered hospice care.
A retired railroad official says trains that run through the Venango County area don’t carry toxic chemicals like the materials that were on the train that derailed and burned in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.
The 83rd annual edition of the Business Review and Forecast will be published with Friday’s newspaper. Here is a sampling of what you will find in this year’s edition, which spotlights local business, industry, government and schools.
Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, founding president of Pennsylvania Western University, announced Tuesday she is transitioning to a new role with the State System office as president-in-residence and chief executive officer for PennWest Investment.
WASHINGTON(AP) — A 2010 federal law that boosted nutrition standards for school meals may have begun to help slow the rise in obesity among America’s children — even teenagers who can buy their own snacks, a new study showed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday defended the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledged that officials had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed America…
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials bel…
All the Polk Center residents who were plaintiffs in a lawsuit to keep the Polk and White Haven state centers open have chosen to withdraw from the suit, according to a court order filed this week by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Oil City Council members handled a few items of business at their brief meeting Thursday, then after the meting city manager Mark Schroyer gave the newspaper an update on where things stand with the former Days Inn hotel that has seen no signs of life for about two years.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, remained hospitalized and undergoing tests after feeling lightheaded, with tests so far negative for another stroke or seizure, his office said Thursday evening.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The China balloon shot down by the U.S. was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration declared Thursday, citing imagery from American U-2 …