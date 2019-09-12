Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee was the guest speaker at the Clarion County Patriots Day observance. A passing storm forced the 100 or so people to shelter inside the gazebo at the park. (By Randy Bartley)
Heads were bowed in prayer when the Rev. Jake Jacobson offered the invocation and benediction at the annual Patriots Day observance Wednesday evening in Clarion. The event is held in remembrance of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. (By Randy Bartley)
Rimersburg Honor Guard members offered a rifle salute and played Taps to close Wednesday's 9/11 Patriots Day observance at Clarion County Veterans Park. (By Randy Bartley)
Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee was the guest speaker at the Clarion County Patriots Day observance. A passing storm forced the 100 or so people to shelter inside the gazebo at the park. (By Randy Bartley)
Heads were bowed in prayer when the Rev. Jake Jacobson offered the invocation and benediction at the annual Patriots Day observance Wednesday evening in Clarion. The event is held in remembrance of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. (By Randy Bartley)