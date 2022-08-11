Abramovic elected president of CCAP

Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic this week was elected president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) during its annual conference and trade show in Lancaster County.
According to CCAP’s website, the last time a Venango County commissioner held the position was in 1950, when Robert C. Huling was elected. The only other Venango County commissioner to serve as CCAP president was John N. Mark, in 1935.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling prices for gas, airline tickets and clothes gave Americans a little bit of relief last month, though overall inflation is still running at close to its highest level in four decades.
PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s run of gasoline prices being under that of the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.44, has come to an end after four consecutive weeks, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel is now being charged with first degree murder in addition to the other charges he was already facing in connection with the woman’s death.
TITUSVILLE — Ida (Minerva) Tarbell was a giant killer in a time of industrial giants. The journalist from Titusville wrote the “The History of the Standard Oil Company” — a work that eventually led to the dismemberment of the monopoly.
Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.
Recovery Is Community Northwest Pennsylvania — a grant project through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program — provided an update during a recent meeting on grant intiatives with Hamot Health Foundation, in collaboration with other consortium partners.
A sidewalk project that Sugarcreek Administrator Joe Sporer said had been proposed nearly a decade ago was a topic of discussion during Borough Council’s meeting earlier this week and is on the cusp of approval.
Laura Blake, president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City since 2019, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of summer after nine years with the diocese, according to a news release …
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano made a campaign swing through Franklin on Thursday night, drawing a standing-room only crowd of more than 100 people to Allegheny River Retreat Center (ARRC) that welcomed both him and his wife, Rebbie.
The Toyota Rodeo and Mega Mud Trucks DOT will be back at the Venango County Fair this year after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, according to Fair Board President Brad Deeter, and Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic will ride a bull at the rodeo.
The Franklin General Authority has been involved with a number of water-system projects in the community over the past four months. Recently, the authority sat down with the newspaper to provide updates on the upgrades.