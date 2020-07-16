Acid mine drainage system gets overhaul

Acid mine drainage water flows from a pipe into one of two settling ponds at the old Glacial Minerals mine site near the Clarion County Park. The outflow of the second pond will flow to a constructed wetland for polishing residual metals. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - The Clarion County Park has seen many improvements over the past few years and one improvement that hasn't been seen.
The park in Shippenville was built on a reclaimed site that was mined in the 1970s and 1980s by Glacial Minerals. As with many old mines in the area, the Glacial mine's legacy was acid mine drainage as a drainage site is adjacent to the park.