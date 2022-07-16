Director Karen Allgeier surveys the thrust stage at the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts. The stage had been set for the Knox Community Theater’s presentation of “Noodles.” In August Allgeier, will direct a musical version of “Alice in Wonderland.”
Director Karen Allgeier surveys the thrust stage at the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts. The stage had been set for the Knox Community Theater’s presentation of “Noodles.” In August Allgeier, will direct a musical version of “Alice in Wonderland.”
COOKSBURG — When Karen Allgeier moved to the area in 2003, she had never seen anything like the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts. The hexagonal rustic theater was a far cry from the traditional stages she had performed on in California.
“I had never done a thrust stage before I came here,” she said. “It’s called that because it thrusts out into the audience. Most stages are a presidium stage. Most of the scripts we read are for the traditional stage.”
Friendly chatter, laughter and the occasional strum of a guitar filled the atmosphere at the Oil City First Presbyterian Church this week as community members got together for a morning of activities and fellowship.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman posted a massive $11 million fundraising haul during the second quarter. He’s on an advertising spree that’s made him a near-constant presence on television in Pennsylvania, and he grabs attention with snarky, irreverent social media posts.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden seemed to bow Friday to Sen. Joe Manchin’s demand for a slimmed-down economic package, telling Democrats to quickly push the election-year measure through Congress so families could “sleep easier” and enjoy the health care savings it proposes.
COOKSBURG — When Karen Allgeier moved to the area in 2003, she had never seen anything like the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts. The hexagonal rustic theater was a far cry from the traditional stages she had performed on in California.
JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side Thursday and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. They parted ways, though, on how to get there.
CLARION — The Clarion Area School Board had a surprise guest at its work session earlier this month as Clarion-Limestone School Board President Nathaniel Parker made an impromptu presentation to the board regarding the possibility of the districts sharing services.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively — trends that raise the risk of a recession.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers wrapped up a budget package this week — nearly two weeks late — approving billions of dollars in new spending, tax breaks for businesses and substantial new sums for public schools to cap the eighth and final budget for the Democratic governor.
Tuesday was a busy day at Oil City’s James A. Nelles Memorial Swimming Pool as cars kept pulling into the already full parking lot and kids and parents alike jumped out with hands full of towels, toys and sunscreen.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in Venango County this week is below the western Pennsylvania average of $4.83, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The overall drop in the tri-county area, AAA said, is despite a nationwide trend that has seen a rise in consumer demand.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Nursing home trade associations in Pennsylvania said Monday they have agreed to boost staffing levels as part of a deal with Gov. Tom Wolf to increase aid to an industry struggling with high turnover.
COOKSBURG — Pittsburgh-area residents Dave and Mary Beth Doyle enjoy Cook Forest State Park, and like many grandparents they wanted their granddaughter Mandy Smith to enjoy the outdoors as much as they do. However, that had been a problem because their granddaughter has been blind since birth.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, putting a premium on promoting democracy and human rights. In reality, he has struggled on several fronts to meaningfully separate his approach from former President Donald Trump’s.
HAWTHORN — The need to be up to date on safety measures was an issue with which many people were in agreement during a gun safety seminar hosted by state Rep. Donna Oberlander at the Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday.
WAYNESBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding a day later, despite a plea from the woman’s daughter that without medical help “she’s going to die.”
HARRISBURG (AP) — Lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the main Pennsylvania state budget bill Friday, more than a week after it was due — a plan fattened by federal stimulus cash and unusually robust state tax collections.
The leaders of the No P3 Bridge Tolls Coalition are cautiously optimistic with the decision of the Commonwealth Court to stop PennDOT’s plan to toll nine bridges in the state, including the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County and the North Fork bridges in Jefferson County on Interstate 80.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The Pennsylvania House, nearly a week into the state’s new fiscal year, began passing budget legislation Thursday to add billions into surplus accounts, significantly boost education spending and fund new environmental programs.
Sugarcreek Borough Council gave its approval Wednesday for replacement of the third and final culvert on Shaffer Run Road, as bid by Shingledecker’s Welding, of Franklin, in the amount of $91,000 and pending Pennsylvania Department of Transportation approval.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, autho…
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is below the western Pennsylvania average of $4.93, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The drop, AAA said, reflects the nationwide trend that is due to a lack of consumer demand.
Venango County Human Services and a number of organizations in Oil City are strategizing a way to improve access to food, healthcare and other services for people in the East End of Oil City by creating a “health hub” in the neighborhood.