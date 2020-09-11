An Oil City public works employee lift gravel from a dump truck while another smooths it out at future primitive campsites along the bike trail at the West End Marina in Oil City on Thursday. (By Kara O'Neil)
Oil City public works employees spread and smooth out gravel at a handicap-accessible primitive campsite they are putting in along the bike trail at the West End Marina in Oil City on Thursday. (By Kara O'Neil)
Crews put in primitive campsites, picnic table pads and more at Oil City's West End Marina this week. The project is designed to enhance the location and encourage public use.
Kelly Amos, director of the city's community development department, said the project began earlier with the paving of the West End Gap Trail, an unfinished section between Darr and Osborne streets in the city's West End.