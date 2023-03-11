Oil City Council members learned during their meeting earlier this week that funds are lined up for a stormwater project in Justus Park.
Kelly Ryan, the city’s community development director, said Oil City recently received a $50,000 Greenways Block Grant, funded with DEP and DCNR money, through the Northwest Commission for the project. Those funds are a match for a $50,000 grant the city received earlier from the Robert H. Reakirt Foundation.
Several enthusiastic kindergarteners and first-graders at Cranberry Area Elementary School gathered in the Cranberry Court area of the school throughout the course of Friday to hear a few stories from local author Stacy Burch, as well as participate in a few activities.
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 311,000 jobs in February, fewer than January’s huge gain but enough to keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively to fight inflation.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As political gridlock puts the government at risk of defaulting, President Joe Biden on Thursday made an opening bid with a budget plan that would cut deficits by $2.9 trillion over the next decade — a proposal that Republicans already intend to reject.
Some contested races are shaping up in Venango County in the May primary election as candidates for a number of county, municipal and school board positions have turned in their petitions to be placed on ballots.
Wednesday was a full day for the students of Leadership Venango as they took tours of several area businesses on their class day, including the Franklin Industrial and Commercial Development Authority (FICDA) complex.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro is proposing a hefty an increase in aid to Pennsylvania’s schools in his first budget delivered Tuesday to the Legislature, but the Democrat’s administration also emphasized prudence, saying a massive cash surplus will dwindle over time.
BOSTON (AP) — Growing up in New England, Leah Ofsevit’s most cherished childhood memories were blanketed in snow. She remembers running barefoot outside with her brother at the first sign of it, building snowmen and ice castles most winters, strapping on skis as a toddler.
The Northwest Central Pennsylvania Regional Task Force, which includes Clarion and Jefferson counties, is ready to respond if any sort of disaster along the lines of the East Palestine train derailment occurs in the region.
TITUSVILLE — When Rebecca Saintz was in high school, she couldn’t wait to move away from Titusville. Once she finally moved, though, she began to miss her hometown and realized how much she had taken it for granted.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro will deliver his first budget to the Legislature on Tuesday, as the Democrat aims in his first months to remake the state’s public school funding system and to put Pennsylvania on competitive footing with other states to attract major companies.
Quentin Wood, who served as chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Quaker State Corporation during the oil giant’s heyday in the 1970s and 80s while the company was headquartered in Oil City, has died.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania man admitted packing explosive materials, fuses and a lighter in a suitcase he checked for a commercial flight to Florida and fled the Lehigh Valley airport when he feared arrest, federal authorities said in a court document filed Thursday.
Forest County commissioners handled some items of business Wednesday related to the upcoming retirement of longtime employee Dawn Millin, who is the county’s clerk of courts and prothonotary among her other duties.
HARRISBURG (AP) — When Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro unveils his first budget next week, the poor districts that won a landmark school-funding lawsuit will want to see him propose a significant down payment and a plan to overhaul how the state pays for K-12 education in what could be a term…
Artists never know when inspiration will strike for that next piece of artwork. For Oil City resident Linda Lineman, motivation hit when longtime friends Diane and Dan Cartwright, also of Oil City, took to social media to post photos after their recent trip to London.