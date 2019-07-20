Alert workers come to rescue

Two local PennDOT interns jumped into action as good Samaritans this week when they happened upon a man pinned under a tractor and stopped to help him.
Nick Swatzler of Rocky Grove and Jacob Southwick of Titusville were driving to check on a sign that was blocking a driveway in Vernon Township, Crawford County, at about 10 a.m. Tuesday when they came upon an unexpected sight.
Swatzler, who graduated last month from Rocky Grove High School, said the pair first saw a truck pulled over to the left side of the road and "a man running frantically around the truck." The man, as it turns out, had already arrived on the scene and was calling 911.
Swatzler and Southwick slowed down and looked closer and saw a 76-year-old man with his right leg pinned under a tractor that was mostly in a ditch.
"When I saw a tractor on its side with a man pinned under it calling for help my heart sank and I thought this isn't good," said Swatzler.
The man's arm was bleeding from scratches he received when he fell onto the road when the tractor tipped over, according to Swatzler..
"It was a large tractor, not like a lawn tractor or something. It had a front loader and a backhoe on it," said Swatzler, who is the son of Kelly and Paul Swatzler of Rocky Grove.
Swatzler and Southwick pulled over to help and learned that the man who called 911 was a former EMT who hadn't kept up with his certification.
Swatzler said the former EMT was asking the other man questions, and the man said he was having trouble breathing.
"My mind was racing. I tried to stay calm. I didn't want to freak him out," Swatzler said.
Swatzler also thought of his own grandfather who had been in a tractor accident in the past and is now recovered.
In a matter of minutes the three pushed the tractor up and the former EMT pulled the man out from under the tractor "so that it didn't continue to crush him," Swatzler said.
The man calmed down once he was out from under the tractor, and Swatzler said that when the former EMT asked him to rate his pain from 1 to 10 he said it was about a 2.
The two interns waited with the man until an ambulance came a little bit later.
Swatzler said he believed the man, who lived nearby, had been digging dirt with his tractor on a hillside when the tractor tipped over into the ditch and pinned him underneath.
"We normally take the detour but that day we took the back roads for some reason. It was really lucky." Swatzler said.
The interns told their boss, who was "excited to hear about it and told the higher ups who agreed it was a good story," Swatzler said.
Southwick is a student at Slippery Rock University.
Swatzler, who has a sister, Lauren, will attend Penn State Behrend in the fall. He plans to study biochemistry with the goal of going to medical school to become a psychiatrist.
"One thing that did surprise me was the amount of people who drove by," Swatzler said. "They looked concerned but they didn't stop. I think I would want to stop if someone was hurt even if other people were there."