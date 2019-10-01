The Celtic music group AnamCara entertained at the first of four Clarion University Cultural Nights at the Clarion Autumn Leaf Festival on Monday night. Group members are Phyllis Howard, Billie Schwab, Pam Cyphert, Catherine Petrissans and Carolyn Schiffouer. (By Randy Bartley)
The Clarion University Cadet dance team performed for the first of four Cultural Nights at the Autumn Leaf Festival in Clarion on Monday night. (By Randy Bartley)