All about Class of 2020

Signs supporting the Class of 2020 continue to pop up in communities all around the area, and reporter Kara O'Neil snapped these photos over the past week. The pictures were taken at Raymond James in Oil City, Venango Catholic High School, UPMC Northwest's Seneca Place in Seneca, Gates and Burns Realty in Oil City and Stillers Meats in Seneca. (Photos by Kara O'Neil)
