All heroes recognized

From left, Rich Wilson, Joe Baker, Vic Coper, and Tammy Kerr, of Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, are honored during the Firefighter Memorial and Honor Service at Bandstand Park in Franklin on Sunday.
CLARION — Critical race theory (CRT) has been the subject of debate in many school districts nationwide, and that same debate continued during a forum held last week by the Constitution Party of Clarion County.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. launched a campaign to offer boosters of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to millions of Americans on Friday even as federal health officials stressed the real problem remains getting first shots to the unvaccinated.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania senators grilled turnpike executives over their efforts to collect unpaid tolls that amounted to $104 million last year during a hearing Wednesday prompted by an Associated Press report last week regarding some 11 million rides that generated no revenue for the…
HERSHEY (AP) — Pennsylvania’s network of vaccine providers is ready to deliver booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine as soon as federal authorities sign off, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.
HERSHEY — State Secretary of Health Alison Beam today signed an order to ensure vaccine providers are prepared to start COVID-19 booster shots as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues the necessary federal guidance.
How to create and maintain as much normalcy for students as possible — while remaining safe during a pandemic — continued to be a major talking point at Valley Grove School Board’s work session Monday.
An Oil City High School student and two parents of Oil City students spoke at Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting and voiced their opposition to the mask mandate currently in place at all K though 12 schools in Pennsylvania.
CLARION — The Constitution Party of Clarion County wants to get its message of limited government out to the public when its hosts a Founders Series presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Point Church of God just south of Interstate 80 in Monroe Township.
CLARION — State Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-63rd District, expects what she calls the Wolf administration’s “overreach” to be at “the top of the list,” along with economics, when the Republican-controlled Legislature returns to session today.