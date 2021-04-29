WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that "America is rising anew," and pointed optimistically to the nation's emergence from the pandemic as a vital moment to rebuild the U.S. economy and fundamentally transform government roles in American life.
Biden marked his first 100 days in office as the nation pushes out of a menacing mix of crises, making his case before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators because of pandemic restrictions. Speaking in highly personal terms while demanding massive structural changes, the president urged a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education to help rebuild an economy devastated by the virus and compete with rising global competitors.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that "America is rising anew," and pointed optimistically to the nation's emergence from the pandemic as a vital moment to rebuild the U.S. economy and fundamentally transform g…
HARRISBURG (AP) - The board of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education voted Wednesday to advance a plan to merge six of its 14 universities, including Clarion, into two new institutions, as the system struggles with sinking enrollment and stagnant state aid.
HARRISBURG (AP) - For Pennsylvania, the official word that its population growth continues to lag behind the nation's marks the 10th consecutive decade the Keystone State has lost clout in Congress and presidential contests, even as it rose a notch to the fifth-most populous state.
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health advisers on Friday urged resuming COVID-19 vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot, saying its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots - in line with Europe's rollout.
Oil City Council members heard a report at the panel's meeting Thursday from city manager Mark Schroyer about potentially refinancing the city's debt service and potentially borrowing additional funds to pay for several infrastructure projects.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots.
HARRISBURG (AP) - For the first time, prominent Republican state senators on Wednesday put their support behind legislation in Pennsylvania to change the law to allow now-adult victims of child sexual abuse to sue the perpetrators or institutions that did not prevent it when it happened year…
The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard from a preservation expert Tuesday about restoration options for the painted ceiling on the first floor of the former Mellon Bank building in Oil City now known as 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man's neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
A Mercer County woman charged for her role in the U.S. Capitol riot was ordered by a federal judge on Friday to explain why her pre-trial release shouldn't be revoked after she wore a "see-through mesh mask."
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury finds former Officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck in a case that set off a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
Franklin School Board members spent a majority of their meeting Monday discussing financial matters - mainly the upcoming influx of Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.