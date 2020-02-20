The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Wednesday at Cross Creek Resort.
Highlighting the event was the recognition of Jamie Hunt, mayor of Emlenton, as the chamber's 2019 Citizen of the Year.
