Bobby Roxberry (right) proudly holds his palomino fish with Venango County Deputy Fish Warden Mike Eismont (left) and Coon and Fox Club member Telmar Young during Saturday's Big Uncle Day at the Venango County Coon and Fox Club in Franklin. (By Sarah Titley)
Justin Phillips, 7, looks on as Big Uncle Dan Moore helps him reel in a fish during Saturday's Big Uncle Day at the Venango County Coon and Fox Club in Franklin. (By Sarah Titley)
Ron Hickman checks out his prize-winning 15-inch fish held up by Steve Bismont during Saturday's Big Uncle Day at the Venango County Coon and Fox Club in Franklin. (By Sarah Titley)
It was all smiles at the Venango County Coon and Fox Club on Saturday as anglers of all ages cast their lines and waited anxiously for a bite.
Despite a noted absence of Polk Center residents who have long been a part of the tradition of Big Uncle Day - but were unable to attend due to a lockdown of their facility due to the coronavirus pandemic - about 15 fish-hungry residents of Easter Seals and other area programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities lined the small pond.