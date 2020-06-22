It was all smiles at the Venango County Coon and Fox Club on Saturday as anglers of all ages cast their lines and waited anxiously for a bite.

Despite a noted absence of Polk Center residents who have long been a part of the tradition of Big Uncle Day - but were unable to attend due to a lockdown of their facility due to the coronavirus pandemic - about 15 fish-hungry residents of Easter Seals and other area programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities lined the small pond.

