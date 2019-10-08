The inventory for the Oct. 17 Oil City Library attic sale will include items such as city directories, high school yearbooks and related materials. Sales of the items will be used for the library restoration project. (By Richard Sayer)
The upstairs windows at the Oil City Library are reflected in one of the framed photographs left over from the library attic sale during the Oil Heritage Festival. The library is once again holding a sale from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Also that week, a Venango County multi-library multimedia sale will take place Oct. 16-20 across from Giant Eagle on Route 8 in Sugarcreek. (By Richard Sayer)
