The Cranberry Mall is losing another key tenant as the Label Shopper store near the food court and movie theaters is closing its doors on Saturday.
Store manager Holly Schnell said Monday the decision to close was made at the corporate level.
A lawsuit alleging the state's closure of Polk and White Haven state centers constitutes a violation of residents' rights will move forward.
CLARION - The consolidation plan approved last week by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education fails to totally assuage two local state lawmakers' concerns, but both agree implementation of the plan is necessary.
After more than six hours of hanging and labeling art, the largest Oil Heritage Festival art show in several years is ready to open.
Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and events to mark the milestone will begin Sunday.
Ice cream is returning to the top of the hill in Franklin as the former Dairy Queen location along Route 8 is reopening as Maurer's Brain Freeze.
Venango County 911 dispatchers stayed busy Friday and Saturday, with multiple reports of flooding and trees blocking the roads due to storms.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Former President Donald Trump's claims of a stolen election have been debunked by the courts, his own Justice Department and scores of recounts.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Democrat John Fetterman is showing his early fundraising prowess in the crowded stakes for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat ahead of next year's election.
A number of local officials, county employees and a representative from the Department of Environmental Protection attended Friday's open house and ribbon cutting for the new Venango County Community Recycling Center near Venango Regional Airport.
This year's Oil Heritage Festival is combining something old with something new.
Very few people live long enough to celebrate their 100th birthday. It's even more rare when you get to do it with your best friend - who happens to be one year older than you.
Gov. Tom Wolf continues to support the ongoing effort to ensure a safe transition for Polk State Center residents as the date for the planned closure of the Polk and White Haven centers now looms in about 13 months, according to one of his aides.
For 20 years, Clarion University's Office of Continuing Education has provided the Kids In College summer enrichment program at the university's Venango Campus in Oil City.
A Petrolia man is facing charges in connection with the overdose death of an Emlenton woman in March.
During Sugarcreek Borough Council's recent meeting, borough resident Alan Heller expressed concerns over the way borough operations, particularly those of the police department, are conducted.
A couple of weeks ago, Susan Williams - president and CEO of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce - received notice that a chamber employee had filed an unemployment claim.
Taste of Talent had a rousing kickoff Wednesday after the popular Franklin event was delayed for two straight weeks due to weather.
The PASSHE Board of Governors on Wednesday appointed Clarion President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson as interim president of California and Bashar Hanna as interim president of Mansfield, according to a Clarion news release.
CLARION - The state by unanimous vote on Wednesday approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities of three institutions each, including Clarion with Edinboro and California.
Police departments have some discretion as to whether to turn a speeding situation into a citation or just a warning.
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities, including Clarion with Edinboro and California, by a unanimous vote.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Legislative leaders on the five-person group redrawing state lawmakers' district lines based on census data heard Tuesday how the delay in the release of updated population figures may require them to move more quickly than anticipated.
Songbirds from Florida to New Jersey are dying of a mystery disease that has yet to be identified.
Venango County is in the early stages of getting a plan together to dredge part of Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park.
Two residents of Elm Street in Franklin attended Monday's Franklin City Council meeting and discussed the nightmare that near-nightly fireworks have caused for them.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Venango County until 5:45 p.m. Wind gusts as high as 60 mph are possible.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Medicare on Monday launched a formal process to decide whether to cover Aduhelm, the new Alzheimer's drug whose $56,000-a-year price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread criticism and a congressional investigation.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania's Department of Health has reduced the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that had been administered by about 500,000, saying the numbers were duplicates.
Former Franklin residents Jack and Therese Moran have been married for 73 years, and they are returning to the city where their lifelong courtship began to renew their wedding vows on Friday.
Four locations in Franklin were the focus of initial traffic safety fixes at Monday's city council meeting.
HARRISBURG (AP) - With just a year and a half left in office, Gov. Tom Wolf's primary focus will be convincing the Republican-controlled Legislature to modernize how state aid is distributed to Pennsylvania's public schools - a shift that could carry a price tag of $1 billion.
CLARION - A vote looms Wednesday on the proposed integration of six State System universities, including Clarion.
COOKSBURG - Misty Stanley, the director of the Sawmill Center for the Arts in Cook Forest, had a wide smile on her face Saturday.
"Everyone has gone so over and above," said Debb Kapp, as she briefed volunteers and pointed passing Jeeps to staging destinations Saturday morning.
The annual Emlenton Summer Festival kicked off Friday with several events before the community party swings into high gear today and Sunday.
Cranberry Township is acting on litigation against junkyard owner Randy Spencer to "force compliance" and have him remove vehicles from his properties.
Oil City Council members have approved an ordinance to issue bonds.
A 12-year-old boy from Dempseytown who lost his battle with brain cancer on Wednesday was a rallying point for the community.
6 family yard and flea market sale July 22nd 4-8pm. July …
Franklin - Garage Sale - July 22-24, Thurs 8-4, Fri 8-4, …
Franklin - Thurs - Sunday July 22nd - 25th 8am-5pm at 150…
The County of Venango is currently accepting applications…
The Titusville Area School District, EOE, has the followi…
Mercer Road Farm Now Open. 1146 Mercer Rd. Fkln. You pick…
-Petersheim’s- Dark & Light Sweet Cherries, early pea…
Carrol Hart Cooperstown PA Memorial Service 7/23/21 1:00 …