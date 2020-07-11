Jonathan O'Neill watches as Raymond Honkare, Bryan Hagerick and Brian Pelesky shoot at the practice range Friday during the second leg of the National Championship Triple Crown being held at Two Mile Run County Park. (By Kara O'Neil)
Jonathan O'Neill watches as Raymond Honkare, Bryan Hagerick and Brian Pelesky shoot at the practice range Friday during the second leg of the National Championship Triple Crown being held at Two Mile Run County Park. (By Kara O'Neil)
Bryan Hagerick shoots at a target on the practice range while Brian Pelesky stands nearby Friday at Two Mile Run County Park. (By Kara O'Neil)