Nearly 800 bowhunters from across the country will compete this weekend at Two Mile Run County Park in the final leg of the International Bowhunting Organization's national championship triple crown.
The champions will be crowned Sunday afternoon.
Chris Holtzclaw, of Stanford, Kentucky, who is one of the competitors, said several families come to the events to not only compete but also to have fun.
Holtzclaw, who took up the sport after years of taking his son, Jacob, to competitions and watching him win, said the events are family friendly.
"I've never met a bad person here," he said. He noted that the sportsmanship and camaraderie in the sport is outstanding.
Areas of the competition will be marked throughout the park.
Sharon Wallace, of Townville, North Carolina, has won the International Bowhunting Organization's world championships the last two years. She and her husband, Jack, met at one of the competitions and will join several hundred others at this weekend's national championship final round at Two Mile Run County Park.
Eileen Humes, of New Carlisle, Indiana, takes aim at a bear target during practice Thursday at Two Mile. The practice range set-up with several targets gives the competitors a chance to warm up while raising money for the Bowhunters Defense Fund that advocates for bowhunting rights in the United States.