CLARION - Clarion County has hired an architect to design several renovation projects in county buildings.
Amos Rudolph will begin work on the probation office, a vaccination center and two projects at the courthouse.
CLARION - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has unveiled preliminary plans for widening and realigning State Route 68 from Trout Run to Dolby Street.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A much-awaited economic boom coming off the pandemic recession appeared to edge closer to reality Thursday with fresh data showing the pace of layoffs dwindling, consumers spending freely and manufacturing rebounding.
Preparations for next month's primary election are underway in Venango County, and all the county's voting machines are being tested this week to make sure they are working properly.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health today said it notified COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine will be extended until April 24, or until updated guidance is provided from the Centers for Disease Control and P…
Clarion Hospital said its vaccine clinic had a "slight increase" in appointments after eligibility was opened to anybody age 16 and older on Tuesday.
A day after the federal government issued a recommendation to put a hold on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, UPMC Northwest said the possibility of blood clots forming is an issue with which the public should be aware but not overly concerned.
Wednesday's weather made for a pleasant day for local high school athletes, and there was lots of action around the area.
HARRISBURG (AP) - There may be nothing more nerve-wracking for a member of Congress than redistricting, when the once-a-decade redrawing of district boundaries injects a dose of uncertainty into their political careers.
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners have taken the first step toward resolving a looming crisis in emergency services.
An Oil City man is facing 75 charges that accuse him of being in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
Venango County commissioners welcomed the new county jail warden at their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Browns Family Childcare in Franklin has earned national recognition as a Certified Nature Explore Classroom.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. on Tuesday recommended a "pause" in use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, setting off a chain reaction worldwide and dealing a setback to the global vaccination campaign.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults beginning today, nearly a week ahead of schedule, as supply begins to catch up with demand and state officials try to keep pace with a mutating virus.
The Oil City sesquicentennial celebration Sunday in Justus Park was a big hit, and a number of people who attended the event then stopped at the Venango Museum on Seneca Street to view new local history displays that are on exhibit.
Pennsylvania's Move Over Law, formerly known as the Steer Clear law and first passed in 2015, is being reinforced with a hefty penalty.
A Titusville man is facing charges that accuse him of putting a baby monitor with a camera under his girlfriend's daughter's bed.
Pennsylvania will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults beginning Tuesday, nearly a week ahead of schedule, state officials announced today.
Hundreds of people turned out to Justus Park in celebration of Oil City's 150 years of history that's "unique, noble and quirky" and to look forward to a "bright and promising future," as two of the speakers put it Sunday.
Editor's note: City Editor Mark Oliver is a lifelong resident of Oil City and has worked at the newspaper for more than 41 years.
TIDIOUTE - As of early Friday afternoon, a wildfire in the Cobham Hill area of Warren County was only about 10% contained, according to an Allegheny National Forest spokesperson.
Mark Bishop, who previously worked at Butler County jail for about 10 years, was hired Wednesday to fill the position of warden at the Venango County jail.
High school seniors participating in the Venango County eAcademy this week got a peek into what it's like to own a business as they toured various Franklin businesses, and heard business owners talk about the nuts and bolts of entrepreneurship.
It's spring, and the Oil City Library has just put in a new garden.
TIDIOUTE — As of early Friday afternoon, the Cobham Hill Wildfire was only about 10 percent contained, according to an Allegheny National Forest spokesperson.
TIONESTA - The Forest County commissioners are encouraging businesses in the hospitality industry to apply for state grant money sooner rather than later.
CLARION - For the first time since last summer, inmates at the Clarion County Jail may have visitors, participate in the work-release program and appear in court.
The easing of COVID-19 mitigation efforts at restaurants and bars has suddenly made the jobs of workers at those businesses much more manageable.
Both Oil City Fire Department Chief Mark Hicks and Captain Dennis Alcorn announced their retirements, and Captain Derek Long was appointed interim chief during Oil City Council's meeting on Thursday.
Local restaurants and bars welcome relaxed COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is "winning" the race to contain a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations thanks to its accelerating vaccine rollout, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday, as state officials sought to address what they view as the pandemic's next big challenge - persuadin…
A question that has been swirling around the preparations for the Oil City 150 anniversary is why the time capsule buried in 1971 during the city's centennial celebration was dug up ahead of the ceremony set to take place Sunday in Justus Park.
Handmade gifts by Valley Grove Elementary students and local flowers were delivered Wednesday to residents at Sugar Creek Station.
If you've driven through downtown Oil City in the last couple of weeks, you might have noticed a street-corner musician banging out some toe-tapping tunes with his guitar and harmonica.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson not only works in a House divided, but also a House that has been under siege as well.
A man was found dead Tuesday at the scene of a brush fire that burned about 10 acres in Sugarcreek Borough.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is holding a ceremony to dedicate the Oil Creek Memorial Landing, the trailhead and water access on Route 8 in Oil City, at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24.
The City of Oil City won't be able to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to support the proposed reconstruction of Innis Street from Front Street to West First Street and Division Street from Front Street to West First Street unless the families that will benefit from the proposed…
Amid political polarization, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson vows he will maintain a bipartisan approach.
