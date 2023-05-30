American Legion Post 32 Commander John McCauly salutes the memorial wreath honoring American Legion members in Oil City on Monday. About 100 people gathered in Central Plaza in Oil City to honor those who sacrificed their lives for their country.
V.E.T.S. Honor Guard member Amber Burgos prepares to fire her rifle, alongside other members of the group, during the memorial service for U.S. Navy veterans on the 13th Street Bridge in Franklin on Monday morning.
Guest speaker U.S. Army veteran Sgt. Mike Lilly, of Baltimore, tells the crowd gathered in Oil City’s Central Plaza on Monday morning what it means to be a veteran, and to be able to celebrate the freedom the United States enjoys.
Colleen Scurry hangs a memorial wreath at Pioneer Cemetery during the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution ceremony on Monday. DAR promotes patriotism and strives to preserve American history.
By Dylan Lux
VFW Post 1835 Auxiliary Chaplain Julie Mansfield delivers a speech during the memorial service for U.S. Navy veterans on the 13th Street Bridge in Franklin on Monday morning.
By Leigh-Anne Williams
Members of the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard prepare to raise the U.S. flag in Oil City’s Central Plaza on Monday morning.
By Dylan Lux
By Leigh-Anne Williams
Mostly Brass plays “The Caissons Go Rolling Along” at the outset of Oil City’s Memorial Day commemoration in Central Plaza on Monday.
By Dylan Lux
The Franklin Area High School Knights Marching Band performs during the Memorial Day parade in Franklin on Monday morning.
By Leigh-Anne Williams
By Dylan Lux
Martha Walter hangs a memorial wreath during the memorial service at Franklin’s Bandstand Park on Monday morning.
By Leigh-Anne Williams
A day of remembrance, as former Elks Club Exalted Ruler Julie Bryan pays tribute to B.P.O Elks Lodge 344 members with the wreath placed before her.
By Dylan Lux
Richard Supak reads the names of deceased Venango County veterans during the Memorial Day service at Franklin’s Bandstand Park on Monday morning.
By Leigh-Anne Williams
Many veterans came to Oil City’s Central Plaza for the Memorial Day service on Monday morning to honor those who lost their lives in service to their country.
By Dylan Lux
Members of the Civil Air Patrol take part in the memorial service at Franklin’s Bandstand Park on Monday morning.
By Leigh-Anne Williams
2LT Victoria Stachelrodt performs the national anthem at Franklin’s Bandstand Park on Monday morning. At left is her father, Randy Stachelrodt, a 29-year U.S. Navy and Army veteran.
By Leigh-Anne Williams
By Leigh-Anne Williams
Nine-year-old Henry Miller waves his American flag during the Memorial Day parade on Monday morning in Franklin.
By Leigh-Anne Williams
Members of American Legion Post 102 on Monday fire a memorial musket volley over the grave of the sole Confederate veteran buried in Brookville Cemetery. The service is regarded as an act of healing.
By Randy Bartley
Boy Scouts Troop 51 in Clarion salute as the Clarion Area High School band plays the national anthem during the Memorial Day service at Clarion Cemetery on Monday.
By David A. Hollis/Clarion News
The American Legion Post 66 Honor Guard provides the rifle salute during the Memorial Day ceremony at Clarion Cemetery on Monday.
Folks gathered throughout the region on Memorial Day to remember our military service members who died in service to the nation.
Weather on Monday, with its sunny skies and warm temperatures, greeted attendees to commemorations in Venango, Clarion and Jefferson counties, during which those local communities paid tribute to the veterans in many ways that were both similar and in some ways unique.
