Imagine going about a normal day — buying groceries, maybe saying hello to friends, stopping at the local convenience store.
Then, imagine discovering at the convenience store that you had won $250,000 in the Powerball drawing.
In observance of School Bus Safety Week, there is no better time to remind motorists about traffic laws that pertain to the well-being of children.
HARRISBURG (AP) — John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, released a doctor’s note on Wednesday saying he is recovering well from a May stroke as he vies for an open seat in a bare-knuckle campaign against Republican rival Mehmet Oz, who has questioned Fetterman’s …
Today’s newspaper contains the first section of the Creative Cookbook, which features more than 500 recipes submitted by readers.
Sandycreek Township crash
A Verizon crew out of Erie County has been working on a fiber-optic project on Route 8 in Oil City, between the Specialist Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge and the Center Street Bridge.
Franklin City Council, during a special meeting on Monday, gave final approval for the use of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for 2023.
As 2022 winds down, the 100 Seneca project in Oil City is “in a much better place” financially than in previous years, according to comments at the Venango County Economic Development Authority meeting on Tuesday.
The Cranberry Economic Development Committee, during its meeting on Tuesday afternoon, had an interest in what a representative of a Titusville manufacturer had to tell the panel in regard to a lucrative military contract it secured earlier this year.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker said a 21-year-old man from Veracruz, Mexico, died of accidental drowning at the Ramada by Wyndham at Clarion on Monday night.
Liberty Electronics said it is “consolidating operations” and plans to make more hires as the company continues to expand while maintaining operations in the region.
PITTSBURGH — The average prices for a gallon of gasoline in Venango and Clarion counties are below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week increased 2 cents to $3.99, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
The presence of numerous firetrucks with emergency lights flashing in the Cranberry Mall’s parking lot on Friday evening could have given the impression to anyone driving past the mall that a fire or other major emergency was taking place.
Franklin state police have been advised by Pittsburgh-area police to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered woman who has ties to Venango County.
The Venango Chamber Orchestra presented a free concert at the Barrow-Civic Theatre on Sunday afternoon — and its first since the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed performances — to coincide with the orchestra’s 30th anniversary.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Service’s process of moving Polk State Center residents to other state-operated centers has been underway, as dozens have been transferred to either Ebensburg or Selinsgrove.
What began as an injury on a high school football field in 2004 has brought Clarion native Justin W. Arner all the way to the gridiron in Acrisure Stadium with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This weekend is the time to get out and enjoy the peaking fall colors.
The Colonel Drake Cultural Alliance’s dream of bringing the old Lyric Theater in Oil City back to life keeps moving closer to reality.
There was lots of discussion related to next month’s general election at this week’s Venango County commissioners meeting.
Democrat Dan Pastore said he hasn’t been nervous about being a newcomer to politics when thinking about the “big commitment” to “a big district” in his effort to unseat Republican Mike Kelly as a U.S. House representative. In fact, he’s “optimistic” and “it’s been a fascinating process.”
Six real life superhero departments will battle it out in a dodgeball tournament Saturday that will raise awareness for autism.
Participants in this week’s Oil Heritage Energy Security Conference were impressed with the natural beauty of the Oil Region and they greatly enjoyed their visit here.
Oil City Council members were updated on the city’s East Second Street project during their meeting Thursday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after the jury said Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that he should be executed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — More U.S. adults are now feeling financially vulnerable amid high inflation — a political risk for President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats one month before the midterm elections.
Rocky Grove High School has held three anti-racism assemblies for students in recent weeks.
The state’s fireworks law has been revised, and Franklin City Council members were asked at their monthly meeting last week for input on an ordinance solicitor Brian Spaid intends to draft in response to concerns citizens have raised about fireworks in the city.
The Oil Heritage Energy Security Conference wrapped up Wednesday with a walking tour of historic landmarks in Oil City and a closing presentation at PennWest Venango Campus.
A well-known Franklin couple who have been active in the community and their Catholic faith for many years were honored over the weekend for their history of giving at the annual Catholic Charities Helping Hands Gala at Gannon University in Erie.
Clarion County commissioners received a preview of the county’s proposed 2023 budget on Tuesday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state’s mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn’t change her agency’s guidance about counting them.
The Oil Heritage Energy Security Conference kicked off Tuesday at Drake Well Museum with a number of global and local experts, industry practitioners and leaders discussing what a successful American energy security policy would look like.
The Pink Splash For The Cure returns to Franklin’s Fountain Park tonight for its 15th anniversary of raising funds to support Kirtland Cancer Foundation.
Though it got off to a damp start on Friday with rain, Applefest this year still brought plenty of joy and a larger crowd each day to downtown Franklin.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-year-old Cassandra Gentry is looking forward to a hefty cost-of-living increase in her Social Security benefits — not for herself but to pay for haircuts for her two grandchildren and put food on the table.
The final touches are being put on the renovated interior of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, which will reopen for services this weekend.
A family of six, including four children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Clinton Township on Sunday evening, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea. There were no injuries.