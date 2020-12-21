KNOX - The Knox community came together on over the weekend to pay respects to more than 800 veterans who had been laid to rest in area cemeteries.
"We need to remember them," said Romayne McGinnis, one of the volunteers on hand Saturday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..
Cloudy with some light snow. Some rain may mix in early. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: December 21, 2020 @ 3:02 am
KNOX - The Knox community came together on over the weekend to pay respects to more than 800 veterans who had been laid to rest in area cemeteries.
"We need to remember them," said Romayne McGinnis, one of the volunteers on hand Saturday.
KNOX - The Knox community came together on over the weekend to pay respects to more than 800 veterans who had been laid to rest in area cemeteries.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 156 cases of COVID-19.
Cornplanter Township Volunteer Fire Department helped spread the holiday spirit on Saturday.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress passed a two-day stopgap spending bill Friday night, averting a partial government shutdown and buying yet more time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.
CLARION - On Friday morning, in just under 24 hours after it was received, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was being injected into members of the medical staff of Clarion Hospital.
The Venango County Economic Development Authority hopes to breathe new life into the Cornplanter Sqaure project with a dedicated marketing strategy.
A locally produced food that is associated with Venango County is now available in gluten-free form.
CLARION TOWNSHIP — State and local police took action Friday after a report of a threat made against Clarion-Limestone School District.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
CLARION - The long wait and anticipation is over. the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Clarion Hospital on Thursday morning - all 975 doses of it.
CLARION - Pamela Gent, provost at Clarion University, on Thursday said the school concurs with state's recommendation to delay the start of the spring semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UPMC Northwest received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine for the coronavirus at 9:50 a.m. Thursday.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.
Both UPMC Northwest and Clarion Hospital this morning received their first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Multiple crashes and stuck vehicles were reported across the area on Wednesday, as the second significant snowfall of the month led to yet another day of dangerous driving conditions.
Jim Donze, a former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee, was bothered by the fact that so many people in the area have been laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local Oil City School District teacher John Kluck will be the cook in charge of a traditional Christmas Day dinner.
As restaurants, taverns and social clubs grapple with Pennsylvania's new restrictions on in-house dining and bar patronage, there are more than 150 such enterprises across the state that vow they will not follow the rules.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.
Halyday Run Road in Oil City has been closed due to poor travel conditions.. Victory Heights Hill and Kennerdell Road in Cranberry Township have also been shut down.
CLARION - For the past 20 years, sisters Nancy Pyle and Ann Landes have been welcoming guests to Michelle's Cafe in Clarion. Starting in the new year that will change.
Valley Grove School Board members voted during a special meeting on Tuesday to allow high school and elementary students to return to school buildings in limited capacity.
Three men were arrested after a joint-task force headed by Sugarcreek police served a search warrant on an apartment at 112 Bissell Ave. in Oil City on Monday.
The Oil City Arts Council, bedeviled by a string of public event cancellations in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, intends to pull off its 23rd annual First Night celebration on New Year's Eve.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarion County from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory for Venango County was also issued from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 …
Despite utilizing a remote learning model, the Franklin Area School District is facing a daunting task of ensuring classrooms are covered, Superintendent Mark Loucks said during the district's board meeting on Monday night.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden pointedly criticized President Donald Trump on Monday for threatening core principles of democracy even as he told Americans that their form of self-government ultimately "prevailed."
Health care workers around the country rolled up their sleeves for the first COVID-19 shots Monday as hope that an all-out vaccination effort can defeat the coronavirus smacked up against the heartbreaking reality of 300,000 U.S. deaths.
Editor's note: Reporter Dillon Provenza provides a firsthand account of his experience after participating in a recent state police presentation on the use of force at the state police training facility in Meadville.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Volunteers with the Venango County Toys for Tots campaign on Saturday proved Santa is still coming despite this year's challenges.
Two Venango County residents have come out with new books that showcase special attractions unique to the area.
PORTAGE, Michigan (AP) - The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation's pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.
JC Penney at the Clarion Mall, which avoided closure earlier this year as the company maneuvered its way through Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, will close its doors in spring.
A JC Penney company corporate spokesperson has confirmed to the newspaper that its store in the Clarion Mall will close in spring.
NEW YORK (AP) - With some Americans now paying the price for what they did over Thanksgiving and falling sick with COVID-19, health officials are warning people - begging them, even - not to make the same mistake during the Christmas and New Year's season.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending an attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation's highest court.
Komatsu Mining is currently seeking a Maintenance Supervi…
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Found Black, white & brown small dog on 5th Ave., Cla…
Gift Certificates for car washes available for Ocean Spra…
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …
Used Appliances Kenmore top load washer $165. Kenmore fro…
6 ft. snow plow, KFI pro poly, fits various side by sides…