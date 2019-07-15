Yard signs heralding selections from the Constitution dotted Franklin's Bandstand Park on Saturday afternoon as the Venango County Tea Party Patriots celebrated the movement's 10th anniversary with a Freedom Rally.
"(Socialism) seems to be what the principal threat is right now," Venango County Tea Party Patriots coordinator Jane Richey said.
The rally's theme, "Stop Socialism - Choose Freedom," was latent throughout the day with speakers, including state Sen. Scott Hutchinson and Mark Hendrickson, adjunct professor of economics at Grove City College.
"The socialists have come out of the closet," Hendrickson warned.
Hendrickson likened some politicians in Washington with having more of a "Marxian agenda," adapted from 19th-century German philosopher and economist Karl Marx's writings.
Hendrickson said throughout history countries have discovered socialism's downfall, the most prevalent being the former Soviet Union and today's turmoil-laden Venezuela.
He said when a socialist economy rises, a free market falls, something he said that goes with the "social justice fallacy" of equality.
"They're denying justice to the rich," Hendrickson said, as he gave examples of a free market allowing the rich to attain their status because they are providing a good that people need.
"If we didn't have those wealth creators we wouldn't have things like the iPhone," Hendrickson said.
Monopolies, he said, can't exist within a capitalist society. A socialist system would be a monopoly held by the government, perpetuated by the idea that it holds control over things like property and health care so that it could distribute it among the people, effectively taking it out of the hands of the people.
"Look at our Indian reservations. You want to look like that, vote for a socialist," he said.
Another speaker, Firearms Owners Against Crime President Kim Stolfer, said a socialist ideology hinges on the taking of private property.
"If you don't have the instruments, you can't fight back against totalitarian control," he said.
Stolfer asked the approximately three dozen people in attendance what freedom meant and told them to think of Arlington National Cemetery.
"How can any American say you don't need this kind of gun, that's socialism ... you want to own a machine gun? God bless you," he said. "Gun control is the government saying they don't trust you and they'll decide what you can own."
He said the complexity of Pennsylvania gun laws causes people who didn't know they were breaking the law to go to prison daily.
Stolfer also said both the Battle of Lexington and Concord at the start of the American Revolution were about government attempting to disarm their people to bring about total control.
"If we need another (Boston) Tea Party how are you going to fight back, throw tea bags at them? Good luck," he said.
Other speeches from Richey and American Family Association of Pennsylvania President Diane Gramley addressed what they said are a recent struggle between area conservatives and local school districts.
Richey said a contract between UPMC and Franklin Area School District in May is evidence of "the successful attempt to get Planned Parenthood into the school district."
Though no other school districts in the area have heard presentations from the parent group, AccessMatters, or have decided against the program that would install a health resource center in the school for students to utilize, Gramley and Richey said people need to remain vigilant and vote in all elections, including those for the school board.
"(Socialists) want to dismantle capitalism and replace it with socialism and communism ... they want to abolish the family," Gramley said.
Richey said socialists "attack our Christian heritage" and told the assembly it is important to remember the country was "founded on morals and religion."
All those who spoke agreed socialism is a movement that creeps across party lines, but Richey said the local Tea Party will hold true to President Donald Trump in the next election and called him "very bold."
The overall message of the rally was change. Richey urged those assembled to educate their friends, neighbors and especially their children and grandchildren.
"There are kids today graduating college that don't even know who the first president of the United States was," Richey said.
Hendrickson told attendees that even adults can be swayed with education and spoke of the current "immaturity" in the political landscape.
"Fifty years ago I was a socialist. I outgrew it; they can, too," he said.