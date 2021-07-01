Artist traces journey

Artwork lines the walls of the Graffiti Gallery in Oil City. A stunning 3 by 4 foot oil on canvas portrait smiles from across the room.
The young lady in the portrait holds a white bouquet of flowers and wears a lacy white dress.
Updated: July 1, 2021 @ 8:15 am
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed a roughly $40 billion budget package that passed last week, as he touted the importance of new funding for public schools that he secured from Republican lawmakers, while also chalking up negotiating table losses.
The Franklin Rotary Club is celebrating 100 years of service, and the milestone was highlighted by a community celebration Tuesday in Bandstand Park.
LUCINDA - St. Joseph Church's 82nd annual 4th of July celebration will be held online again this year.
Kyle Andres is enjoying going to school, even during summer break.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans and Democrats are feuding over whether Pennsylvania's roughly $40 billion budget package negotiated behind closed doors and passed within hours of becoming public includes money for the state auditor general to begin auditing election results.
A revitalized SaltBox Visitor Center at the Justus Trail's Eighth Street trailhead was unveiled during an open house over the weekend after about two months of interior work was completed.
CLARION - The "I Love Clarion" Independence Day celebration will provide COVID-19 vaccines, according to Clarion Chamber of Business & Industry Executive Director Tracy Becker.
Oil City School Board members unanimously approved the district’s 2021-2022 budget with no tax increase at their meeting Monday.
Drug-related driving under the influence arrests in Venango County have risen sharply the past two years, according to Robert Daugherty, who recently retired as director of the county’s adult and juvenile probation departments.
Monday was a great day to be at your favorite swimming pool.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A key trade that sealed a budget deal between Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans who control the Legislature was a $100 million injection of cash into Pennsylvania’s poorest public schools in exchange for the governor backing off a regulatory expansion of eligibility for overtime pay.
WARREN - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman acknowledged concerns surrounding the scheduled closing of Polk State Center in August 2022 are "a very valid point."
CLARION - The state's plan to combine six universities, including Clarion, into two regional universities drew protesters to Veterans Memorial Park in Clarion on Saturday afternoon.
Regardless of weather, Franklin won't have its parade rained out this year, said event organizer Ronnie Beith at Sunday evening's South 62 concert in Bandstand Park.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Thrown off-stride to reach its COVID-19 vaccination goal, the Biden administration is sending A-list officials across the country, devising ads for niche markets and enlisting community organizers to persuade unvaccinated people to get a shot.
Staff writer Stacey Gross goes one-on-one with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman about Polk State Center. Pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com for the story and more.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A bill to require voter ID and make a host of other changes to Pennsylvania election law passed the state Senate Friday on party lines and is on its way to Gov. Tom Wolf, who plans to veto it.
HARRISBURG - A state budget that dumps billions in federal coronavirus money into savings, boosts spending on education and provides aid to nursing homes easily passed the Legislature on Friday. Gov. Tom Wolf's office said he plans to sign it next week.
KENNERDELL - No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a home at 755 North Kent Road in Kennerdell on Friday morning.
Families filled both Fountain and Bandstand parks in Franklin during the children's penny carnival on Friday.
KENNERDELL — No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a home at 755 North Kent Road in Kennerdell on Friday morning.
Oil City Council members were told Thursday that the city's bond rating has improved.
BROOKVILLE - It's not a typical day in the life of most teens, but for Union High School junior Grace Henry, a member of the Brookville Volunteer Fire Department, what happened June 10 is something a firefighter must anticipate.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania's plans for its share of coronavirus relief and a potential boost in education funding are among the issues being negotiated as lawmakers and the governor entered the final week of their budget year on Thursday.
Local farmers markets are open around the area after last year's shutdowns, and business looks good across the board, say vendors and organizers.
Gordon Bickel is at it again, and this time he's updating Venango County's road flares.
Valley Grove School District students who need special instruction in things like life skills or emotional support go to school in other districts for help in those areas, and special education supervisor Amber Nolan-Johnston said the arrangement is beneficial to both the students and district.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden announced new efforts Wednesday to stem a national tide of violent crime, declaring the federal government is "taking on the bad actors doing bad things to our communities." But questions persist about how effective the efforts can be in what could be a …
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans in the Pennsylvania House on Wednesday voted to ban the use of so-called COVID-19 "vaccine passports" by colleges, universities or governmental entities and to put new restrictions on the health secretary's powers during a health emergency.
The Valley Grove School Board accepted the resignation of its president, Sue Bialo, on Monday evening.
The Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair is back and booming.
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners have $7 million to spend but they aren't certain what to do with all the money.
Franklin School Board president Brian Spaid broached the subject of school district mergers during the board's meeting Monday.
NEW YORK (AP) - COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the drive to put shots in arms hit another encouraging milestone Monday: 150 million Americans fully vaccinated.
Valley Grove School Board members heard updates Monday from district administrators on end-of-year events and summer programs that are getting started.
Franklin Area School District is looking to bolster its remote classroom capabilities after the past two school years saw an increase in online learning due to the pandemic.
For 88 years, Rocky Grove's annual fireman's fair has been held in the village, according to Alicia Cook.
