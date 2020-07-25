Rosalie Lesh, of Franklin, discusses one of the pieces of art inside the National Transit Building, which is the site of an art show at the Oil Heritage Festival, with her husband of 52 years, Byron, on Friday. (By Jamie Hunt)
Edinboro University art student and ARTS Oil City intern Gabriella Keebler discusses an oil painting done by her father, Joseph, at the National Transit Building on Friday. Gabriella Keebler also has three pieces of various media in the show and was the gallery docent on duty. (By Jamie Hunt)
Porcelain painter Linda Lineman, whose work also was selected for the Oil Heritage Festival art show, studies one of the award-winning sculptures of a Star Wars Stormtrooper mask inside the National Transit Building on Friday. (By Jamie Hunt)
There was plenty of artwork to see Friday at the Oil Heritage Festival, whether it was at the National Transit Building, National Transit Annex or 42 Seneca St.
Visitors casually made their way through the show, taking time to find their favorite piece, look for works by family and friends or even their own selected works. They were asked to make their own people's choice selection for best of show.