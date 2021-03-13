HARRISBURG (AP) - Police officers, firefighters and grocery workers will start getting the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in about two weeks, as the current effort to immunize school workers wraps up, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday.

Wolf also said he was confident Pennsylvania will meet President Joe Biden's directive to make everyone eligible for a vaccine by May 1.

LEARNING PROCESS
LEARNING PROCESS

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

It was a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic dictated school districts to close their buildings and forced students to online learning from home.

A periodic series that begins tomorrow looks at how our lives have changed since COVID-19 mitigation efforts took root in March 2020. First up in “Adjusting Our Lives”: Students tell us about their experiences in adapting to learning from home.

+2
Biden eyes 4th of July as goal
Biden eyes 4th of July as goal

WASHINGTON (AP) - One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden pledged in his first prime-time address Thursday night to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1 and raised the prospect of "independence from this virus" by the Fourt…

+4
On with the show
On with the show

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

Franklin and Rocky Grove high school students are finally getting the chance to share their musical talents exactly one year since their stage lights went dark.

Caution tempers optimism after New Jersey man purchases multiple properties in Oil City.

Venango, Clarion report 8 combined cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Lawmaker calls for halt to plan to toll bridges

HARRISBURG (AP) - The chair of Pennsylvania's Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday said he wants to halt plans to toll nine major bridges on interstates and, at the very least, require those plans to undergo more scrutiny and a vote by lawmakers.

Biden says 'help is here'
Biden says 'help is here'

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress, along clear party lines, approved the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday as President Joe Biden and Democrats claimed a major triumph on legislation marshaling the government's spending might against pandemic and economic crises.

How can states use relief funds?

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania state government is expected to receive more than $7 billion from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package making its way through Congress, or almost one-fifth of its operating costs this year, with some warning that the one-time aid should be used only for on…

Seuss stereotypes?
Seuss stereotypes?

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced last week that it is stopping sales of six children's books because of perceived racist and insensitive imagery. In response, the Oil Region Library Association is removing copies of those books from its shelves.

+3
Old war stories
Old war stories

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

STRATTANVILLE - American legion Post 249 is filled with the faces of history during the winter months, as Strattanville's 213 veterans posters are displayed in four rooms of the borough's former schoolhouse.

+2
'Delays mean property and lives'
'Delays mean property and lives'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Oil City fire Chief Mark Hicks says Sunday's blaze at a home on Plummer Street showed long-standing flaws in Venango County's 911 dispatching operations.

Venango County adds 10 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death.

+4
Breaking tradition
Breaking tradition

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The number of high school girls who have entered nontraditional shops at Venango Technology Center is well above the national average.

With virus aid in sight, Dems eye filibuster changes
With virus aid in sight, Dems eye filibuster changes

WASHINGTON (AP) - With President Joe Biden on the verge of his first big legislative victory, a key moderate Democrat said Sunday he's open to changing Senate rules that could allow for more party-line votes to push through other parts of the White House's agenda such as voting rights.

+2
1 person hurt, dogs die in fire
1 person hurt, dogs die in fire

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

One person was injured and multiple dogs died in a house fire in Oil City late Sunday morning, according to Oil City fire Chief Mark Hicks.

'People eager to do something'

WASHINGTON (AP) - More than 28 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from federal health officials for what they should and shouldn't do.

Tri-county area adds 12 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Senate begins relief bill debate
Senate begins relief bill debate

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate voted by the slimmest of margins Thursday to begin debating a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, after Democrats made eleventh-hour changes aimed at ensuring they could pull President Joe Biden's top legislative priority through the chamber.