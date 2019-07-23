Crews from a variety of sources, including PennDOT and emergency response agencies, are knee-deep in inspecting roadways and assessing damage after a deluge of rain over the weekend.
"You absolutely had abnormally high rainfall in that 72-hour period (Friday through Sunday)," said John Darnley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. "That (weather) front just sat over us and meandered back and forth, resulting in a lot of rain."
According to the weather service, the precipitation totals for the three-day recording period show parts of Venango County got up to 4.77 inches of rain, most of which fell late Friday.
Clarion County was hit even harder with 5.58 inches of rain. The amount is tallied using figures from rain gauges and radar showings, said Darnley.
Declaration issued
The heavy rainfall created significant damages in certain sections of Venango County.
An early assessment of weather-related problems prompted Venango County commissioners Tim Brooks, Vince Witherup and Albert "Chip" Abramovic to issue a declaration of disaster emergency on Monday morning.
The declaration relating to excessive rainfall on Friday and Saturday paves the way for potential state and federal declarations that would provide financial assistance relating to weather-related repairs. Eligible for funding would be employment of temporary workers, rental of equipment, purchase of supplies, emergency contracts and more.
Tim Dunkle, director of Venango County's Emergency Management Agency, asked the commissioners to declare the emergency.
"With that, we might be able to look at both state and federal disaster help. And while we don't have the (damage) numbers yet, it would help us with the costs," said Dunkle.
Areas hit hard
The Friday through Saturday rainfall had little effect on major area waterways, including the Allegheny River, Oil Creek in Oil City and French Creek in Franklin. While the water levels went up, there was no flooding along those corridors, according to Dunkle.
"It was typical, really - Sage Run and Lower Two Mile Run both flooded, and there were some heavy damages along those," said Dunkle. "Those two areas are the ones we have had issues with before."
The Sage Run creek is alongside Riverside Drive (Route 62) in Cranberry Township. The heavy rain dramatically swelled the water level and that pushed debris, including trees and large rocks, onto the roadway. There were damages reported at several businesses and homes.
"There was noticeable damage from Snyder Electric to Kwik-Fill where the (creek) debris ended up," said Chad Findlay, Cranberry Township manager. "I don't think anything got damaged on the new waterline that was just put in. We're still doing an assessment of that entire area."
Sage Run flows into the Allegheny River at Buzzard's Bend near Gahr's Excavating, and the creek overflowed its banks, spilling onto the roadway there and leaving mounds of debris, rocks and dirt.
Dennis Alcorn, an Oil City firefighter, said city crews were called out to that location late Friday. The area is just within the city limits. The bridge leading from Gahr's to the antique mall business across the creek is being closely checked for damage.
At Lower Two Mile Run, a creek that follows along Deep Hollow Road and enters the Allegheny River at the intersection with Route 322, the damages were extensive.
"That's a state road and I'm not sure yet about the structural damage to it," said Findlay. "It's a mess, though."
That section of Deep Hollow Road will remain closed until repairs are made, said Jill Harry, press officer of PennDOT's district office in Oil City.
"It will not be reopened until we can get an emergency contract in place and those repairs are made," said Harry. "The shoulders on both sides were completely washed away and there is other pavement damage which is significant.
"And, we are assessing Riverside Drive (Route 62), too. We are continuing to make repairs there and we are doing it with our maintenance crews. The road is open."
Harry also said PennDOT crews are continuing to check secondary roadway conditions for problems caused by the heavy rain.
"We did repairs on East State Road and we had to put up two temporary stop signs at a certain portion on Route 428 near Diamond," she said. "We've been doing a lot of inspections."
Another storm-impacted roadway is River Ridge Road, which branches off from Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township.
"There was extensive damage to it. We are hauling materials from the rock slide on our bike trail out to that road because it was really washed out," said Findlay. "It's in terrible shape."
The township manager also said drainage pipes were washed out on Allison Road, Whipporwill Road and George Hill Road.
"We have no calculation of damages yet and we have begun to compile that information," said Findlay. "We have hauled gravel to those damaged areas and we have a private contractor helping to fill driveways and pipe ditches. We are trying to be very proactive."
Elsewhere, the storm caused damage in Rockland and Richland townships.
"Rockland had several roads that will need a lot of repairs. Richland Township, too, has roads that will need fixed," said Dunkle. "I am waiting for those municipalities to confirm damages to their infrastructure."
In Oil City, firefighters retrieved three residents on Union Street when Cornplanter Creek overflowed its banks late Friday.
"We rescued three - a gentleman and two children - out of a house on Union Street. The water didn't go into the house but it was cut off from the roadway. We used ropes to get them out," said Alcorn.
The city firefighters were also called out to Crawford County at 3 a.m. Saturday to assist rescue efforts at a private campground on Pump Station Road.
"And, we had some flooding near the intersection of the Vo-Tech road and East Bissell. It washed out some banks there on Friday night," said Alcorn, adding the city rain gauge showed "we had 4.11 inches in that one overnight storm."
Washed-away vehicles
In what is considered an area that received the most extensive damage, a number of agencies are investigating the washing away of several vehicles stored in a sprawling junkyard, owned by Randy Spencer, near the intersection of Route 322 and Deep Hollow Road.
An unknown number of vehicles, including recreational trailers and vans, were scattered across the highway with reports indicating some had been picked up by the high and swift creek water and hurled toward the nearby Allegheny River.
"At this time, we are trying to determine what got washed away. The Department of Environmental Protection is looking at photographs from drone flights to determine what vehicles are missing," said Findlay.
"I walked down there and saw noticeable debris out in the river. We found pieces of smashed-up campers throughout that walk. And while I never saw any steel (vehicle) frame, either they got sunk or went further out into the river.
"So many of those campers disintegrated and we know definitely there are pieces of them out in the river. But we still don't know if full cars or full campers are in the Allegheny. We have to wait and see."
The incident, though, has sparked a number of investigations.
"They all have their own investigations into this - the Fish and Boat Commission, PennDOT, the Department of Environmental Protection, the township. We've got multiple violations we have to look into," said the township manager.
Storm's severity
Dunkle, director of the county EMA, said Friday's deluge is a reminder that weather is fickle.
"Friday night, I was sitting and watching the lightning show at Cooperstown. It kind of sprinkled a little bit and then I started to get the calls from the 911 dispatchers and, oh my!" he said.
"We check the weather and we see similar cells coming at us and nothing happens, it breaks up. And then, other times, these little cells blossom into big ones and that's what happened this time. I can't really say I'm surprised because the weather does funny things - you just have to keep an eye on it."
The weather service's Darnley said there was rain in the Friday through Saturday forecast.
"But, the thing about these storms was that we were right in between two air masses, and the one with the gulf moisture held together and did not dry out. You can forecast the rain, but the key is how much rain and where the heaviest rain will fall," said Darnley.
".... As to what is ahead, we don't have any rain in the forecast through Saturday. I add, though, that could change."