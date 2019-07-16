The attack by a rabid bobcat on a Venango County man last week was a rare occurrence. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, there have been three rabid bobcat attacks in the state from 1944 through June 2019.
The bobcat attacked Alex Fink at a residence along Frozen Toe Road in Polk Township. Fink, who was bitten in the upper torso, shoulder and arm, is reported to be recovering.
After the animal was killed by a Pennsylvania Game Commission officer, it tested positive for rabies. The same bobcat may have also attacked a puppy on Twin Oaks Road.
Fink and the puppy are both being treated for rabies.
The attack by the bobcat is unique for two reasons: Bobcats are relatively rare in Pennsylvania - about 4,000 in the state, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission - and no similar report of an attack has been recorded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The latest statistics from the Department of Agriculture show 187 cases of rabid animals throughout the state from January through June of this year.
They include: one cat and one skunk in Venango County, two raccoons in Clarion County, one bat and one raccoon in Crawford County, one raccoon and one cattle in Mercer County, three raccoons in Butler County and one hog in Armstrong County.
No rabid animals were reported in Forest, Jefferson or Warren counties, and no county in the state reported a rabid bobcat until the one reported in Venango County earlier this month.
Department of Agriculture statistics for 2018 show 329 cases of rabid animals.
They include: one bat and one raccoon in Venango County, two bats, one fox and one cat in Clarion County, two raccoons in Crawford County, one raccoon in Mercer County, four raccoons in Butler County, one fox and one cat in Armstrong County, one fox and one raccoon in Jefferson County and one cat in Warren County. No rabid animals were reported in Forest County, and no county in the state reported a rabid bobcat.
In its 2017 report on animal rabies in Pennsylvania, the Department of Health stated there were 347 animals that tested positive for rabies that year.
The report stated typically 5,000 to 6,000 animals are tested annually in Pennsylvania for rabies. Testing is provided by the Department of Health, Department of Agriculture and county health services in Philadelphia and Allegheny counties. A report for 2018 was not available.
The number of animals testing positive for rabies in Pennsylvania ranged from a high of 452 cases in 2011 to a low of 337 cases in 2015, the Department of Health said. The 10-year average is 392 positive cases per year.
Just more than 50 percent of those rabid animals in the 2017 report were raccoons, which accounted for 176 positive cases. Others were: cats, 62 cases; bats, 39; skunks, 32; foxes, 25; groundhogs, five; cows, three; dogs, two; horses, two; and coyote, one.
Although rabies cases are reported year-round, the reports of rabid animals tends to increase in the warmer months when animals and people come into more frequent contact.
For 2017, the Department of Health said counties in the southeast and south-central areas of the state received the most reports of rabid animals. Lancaster County reported 19 positive animals, followed by Centre with 18, Chester with 17, and Allegheny, Philadelphia and York counties each with 15.
In 2017, Department of Health statistics show Venango, Clarion, Crawford, Butler, Mercer and Jefferson counties each had one to five reported cases of rabies, and Armstrong County had six to 10 reported cases. Forest and Warren counties had no reported cases.