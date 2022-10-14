Natig Bakhishov, executive director of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., speaks with Nancy Cubbon of Cubbon Resources Inc. in Oil City’s Pipeline Alley during the second day of the Oil Heritage Energy Security Conference on Wednesday.
Lance Hummer (left) addresses the Oil Heritage Energy Security Conference group on the third floor of the National Transit Building on Wednesday and describes how at one time, crude oil was used as a wood stain and was most likely used on some of the wood in the building.
A number of people explore the stage of the Lyric Theater during a walking tour of Oil City on Wednesday. The tour was part of the Oil Heritage Energy Security Conference Tuesday and Wednesday that brought a number of national and international industry experts and officials to the valley that changed the world to discuss current issues regarding energy and national security policy.
Participants in this week’s Oil Heritage Energy Security Conference were impressed with the natural beauty of the Oil Region and they greatly enjoyed their visit here.
The group of global and local experts, energy industry practitioners and leaders mixed serious business with some pleasure time during the two-day conference. Tuesday was spent at Drake Well, and Wednesday was highlighted by tours of Oil City landmarks and a concluding program at Venango Campus.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after the jury said Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that he should be executed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — More U.S. adults are now feeling financially vulnerable amid high inflation — a political risk for President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats one month before the midterm elections.
The state’s fireworks law has been revised, and Franklin City Council members were asked at their monthly meeting last week for input on an ordinance solicitor Brian Spaid intends to draft in response to concerns citizens have raised about fireworks in the city.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state’s mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn’t change her agency’s guidance about counting them.
The Oil Heritage Energy Security Conference kicked off Tuesday at Drake Well Museum with a number of global and local experts, industry practitioners and leaders discussing what a successful American energy security policy would look like.
A well-known Franklin couple who have been active in the community and their Catholic faith for many years were honored over the weekend for their history of giving at the annual Catholic Charities Helping Hands Gala at Gannon University in Erie.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-year-old Cassandra Gentry is looking forward to a hefty cost-of-living increase in her Social Security benefits — not for herself but to pay for haircuts for her two grandchildren and put food on the table.
A family of six, including four children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Clinton Township on Sunday evening, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea. There were no injuries.
Chilly temperatures had folks blowing on their hands on Saturday morning, and some of the vendors were uncertain about the effect that gray skies could have on Applefest attendance. But by afternoon, the sun was out amid blue skies and crowds converged on downtown Franklin.
A family of seven, including five children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their Meadville Pike home early Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Franklin Fire Department. There were no injuries.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided Wednesday to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key …
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area basically didn’t budge compared with the previous week and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.89, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
A local group affiliated with the Set Free Movement, an organization working against human trafficking, will hold a meeting Saturday to address the issue in this area and “link arms with people in the community.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly has represented his legislative district since 2011. However, redistricting will give a different look to it than he’s been accustomed to after this year’s election — much of it involving a big chunk of the western portion of Venango County.
Oil City head football coach Dan York was publicly censured by Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association District 10 on Monday for comments he made regarding the officiating in the Oilers' loss to Northwestern on Sept. 23.
The day could not have been more beautiful at the Two Mile Run County Park fishing pier for a bench dedication ceremony in memory of Roger Jenkins, a longtime Franklin letter carrier who passed away in January.