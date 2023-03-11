Several enthusiastic kindergarteners and first-graders at Cranberry Area Elementary School gathered in the Cranberry Court area of the school throughout the course of Friday to hear a few stories from local author Stacy Burch, as well as participate in a few activities.

Burch, a 2000 Franklin Area High School graduate, spoke to the children about what the “heart of a story” means, and then used several books, two of which are her own, to ask students to identify the heart of those stories.

More jobs added in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 311,000 jobs in February, fewer than January’s huge gain but enough to keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively to fight inflation.

Biden rolls out budget plan, challenges GOP to follow suit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As political gridlock puts the government at risk of defaulting, President Joe Biden on Thursday made an opening bid with a budget plan that would cut deficits by $2.9 trillion over the next decade — a proposal that Republicans already intend to reject.

Shapiro's first budget stresses schools, prudence

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro is proposing a hefty an increase in aid to Pennsylvania’s schools in his first budget delivered Tuesday to the Legislature, but the Democrat’s administration also emphasized prudence, saying a massive cash surplus will dwindle over time.

Snow has been a no-show for some traditionally wintry cities

BOSTON (AP) — Growing up in New England, Leah Ofsevit’s most cherished childhood memories were blanketed in snow. She remembers running barefoot outside with her brother at the first sign of it, building snowmen and ice castles most winters, strapping on skis as a toddler.

Task force that includes Clarion ready for disasters

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The Northwest Central Pennsylvania Regional Task Force, which includes Clarion and Jefferson counties, is ready to respond if any sort of disaster along the lines of the East Palestine train derailment occurs in the region.

Titusville chamber's new boss feels right at home

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

TITUSVILLE — When Rebecca Saintz was in high school, she couldn’t wait to move away from Titusville. Once she finally moved, though, she began to miss her hometown and realized how much she had taken it for granted.

Shapiro will pitch first budget as governor

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro will deliver his first budget to the Legislature on Tuesday, as the Democrat aims in his first months to remake the state’s public school funding system and to put Pennsylvania on competitive footing with other states to attract major companies.

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Polk Borough man was fatally shot in Eau Claire on Thursday evening, and a Eau Claire man has been charged with homicide in the case.

A Polk Borough man was fatally shot in Eau Claire, Butler County, on Thursday evening and a Eau Claire man is being charged with homicide in the case.

No bail for Pennsylvania man with explosives in suitcase

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania man admitted packing explosive materials, fuses and a lighter in a suitcase he checked for a commercial flight to Florida and fled the Lehigh Valley airport when he feared arrest, federal authorities said in a court document filed Thursday.

With court win, Pennsylvania schools want plan, down payment

HARRISBURG (AP) — When Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro unveils his first budget next week, the poor districts that won a landmark school-funding lawsuit will want to see him propose a significant down payment and a plan to overhaul how the state pays for K-12 education in what could be a term…

Oil City woman's painting featured on cover of national magazine

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Artists never know when inspiration will strike for that next piece of artwork. For Oil City resident Linda Lineman, motivation hit when longtime friends Diane and Dan Cartwright, also of Oil City, took to social media to post photos after their recent trip to London.