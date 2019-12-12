Auto repair shop fire

A fire broke out at about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Inspections Plus automotive repair shop at Keely Road and Gierlach Drive in Sugarcreek. The building, which was reported to be unoccupied when the blaze started, was badly damaged. No one was injured, according to a Sugarcreek police officer at the scene. Rocky Grove, Reno, Cooperstown, Oakland, Utica and Chapmanville volunteer firefighters also responded, according to Venango County 911. The scene was cleared at about 3:25 p.m. (By Richard Sayer)