The weather was threatening for the Autumn Leaf parade Saturday. The rain gave way to cloudy skies but that did not deter the hundreds of spectators from attending the parade. There were very few empty seats along Main Street.

0
0
0
0
0

+9
Autumn Leaf Festival wraps up with tractor show

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The 68th Clarion Autumn Leaf Festival ended like it began, under sunny skies. The tractor show brought dozens of antique tractors, “hit and miss” engines and lawn tractors to Clarion’s Main Street.

+3
Several area residents brought their dogs to Fountain Park in Franklin on Thursday to soak up the warmth and sunshine.

AP

Pfizer's request to OK shots for kids a relief for parents

  • By JENNIFER McDERMOTT and LAURAN NEERGAARD Associated Press

Parents tired of worrying about classroom outbreaks and sick of telling their elementary school-age children no to sleepovers and family gatherings felt a wave of relief Thursday when Pfizer asked the U.S. government to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 5 to 11.

  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

The November general election is less than a month away, but talk around these parts is much more focused on what’s coming next year as races for Pennsylvania governor and one U.S. Senate seat here are drawing many candidates and much interest.

Powerball jackpot grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night.

+6
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

While the threat of rain scared off some, Applefest on Sunday continued to bring bustling crowds to Franklin.

+4
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
  • Updated

To everything there is a season and Applefest is a time that is ripe for making memories.

Union High School will dismiss students at 11 a.m. today due to "several positive cases of Covid which have resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions," according to Superintendent John Kimmel. The high school will be operating remotely Monday, Tuesday, a…

AP

Growing GOP governor's field puts nomination 'up for grabs'

HARRISBURG (AP) — The big field of Republicans running for governor of Pennsylvania is increasingly unsettled, with more candidates joining it, few leading party figures picking favorites and persistent talk that one of the most senior state Republican lawmakers may run.

Clarion stormwater authority owed more than $214,000

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — The Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority will soon send out its fourth-quarter bills. At the same time, it will send delinquent account notices to property-owners who have not yet paid the fee.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Pink Splash for the Cure, an event that raises awareness and funding for breast cancer research and treatment, will return Tuesday to Franklin’s Bandstand Park.

+5
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

As September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, draws to a close, several parents who have lost their children to cancer are on a mission to see that their kids aren’t forgotten and to raise awareness for childhood cancer all year long.