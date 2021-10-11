Autumn Leaf Festival wraps up with tractor show

Clarion University homecoming queen Nicole Stewart did double duty during the ALF parade on Saturday. She not only marched as one of the Golden Eagle majorette team but doubled back to ride through the parade on the homecoming float. The homecoming king was Brady Bizzarri.
Mark Mohney of Brookville talks about his 1912 English Tancye engine to visitors at the Autumn Leaf Festival tractor show on Sunday.
Photo by Randy Bartley
Photos by Randy Bartley
The Clarion Area High School performs during the Autumn Leaf Festival parade on Saturday. High school bands from Clarion-Limestone, A-C Valley, Keystone and Brookville joined the march.
The Clarion Civil Air Patrol arrives with their own miniature self-propelled jet to the Autumn Leaf Festival parade on Saturday.
The Butler Healthcare System uses a “Wizard of Oz” theme for their entry in the Autumn Leaf Festival parade on Saturday. The float was the third place winner in the Kiddie Parade earlier in the week.
A band plays on the Hope Rising Church float during the parade on Saturday.
The “Route 8 Band” performs during the Autumn Leaf Festival’s tractor show on Sunday.
Dave Kahle, of Leeper, brought this 1927 Wallis to Autumn Leaf Festival’s tractor show on Sunday.
CLARION — The 68th Clarion Autumn Leaf Festival ended like it began, under sunny skies. The tractor show brought dozens of antique tractors, “hit and miss” engines and lawn tractors to Clarion’s Main Street.
The weather was threatening for the Autumn Leaf parade Saturday. The rain gave way to cloudy skies but that did not deter the hundreds of spectators from attending the parade. There were very few empty seats along Main Street.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country’s new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The proportion of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations among vaccinated Pennsylvania residents rose sharply last month, though the shot remained broadly protective, according to new statewide health data released Friday.
By JENNIFER McDERMOTT and LAURAN NEERGAARD
Associated Press
Parents tired of worrying about classroom outbreaks and sick of telling their elementary school-age children no to sleepovers and family gatherings felt a wave of relief Thursday when Pfizer asked the U.S. government to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 5 to 11.
The November general election is less than a month away, but talk around these parts is much more focused on what’s coming next year as races for Pennsylvania governor and one U.S. Senate seat here are drawing many candidates and much interest.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A proposal to expand public access to reports about COVID-19 and other diseases passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Monday after Republicans argued it would help people decide how to react to pandemics and other outbreaks.
Union High School will dismiss students at 11 a.m. today due to "several positive cases of Covid which have resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions," according to Superintendent John Kimmel. The high school will be operating remotely Monday, Tuesday, a…
HARRISBURG (AP) — The big field of Republicans running for governor of Pennsylvania is increasingly unsettled, with more candidates joining it, few leading party figures picking favorites and persistent talk that one of the most senior state Republican lawmakers may run.
Oil City School Board members reconvened Thursday to continue Monday’s meeting that was disrupted and delayed due to the presence of two members of the public who refused to wear masks in the building.
CLARION — The Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority will soon send out its fourth-quarter bills. At the same time, it will send delinquent account notices to property-owners who have not yet paid the fee.
As September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, draws to a close, several parents who have lost their children to cancer are on a mission to see that their kids aren’t forgotten and to raise awareness for childhood cancer all year long.