Baby candy cane, anyone?
This one’s sweet alright, but not how you think.
When the news came out that Pennsylvania had lost population in the last census, the state’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives had to brace itself knowing representation will be reduced from 18 to 17 members.
Members of the Venango County Economic Development Authority discussed funding and other matters related to the 100 Seneca project at their monthly meeting Tuesday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.
Several changes have come to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas over the past month as acting president judge Thomas King Kistler works to “move the court forward.”
Monday was a good day for Clarion County as the bi-annual judicial tax sale more than met expectations.
Thirty-six years ago, a little girl from Franklin gave up her beloved blanket to keep baby Jesus warm.
Since the U.S. House select committee was formed to investigate the events that took place before, during and after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the panel and its work has been in and out of the news for nearly a year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress …
Cool temperatures and a steady rain did not deter about 150 people from attending the Wreaths Across America commemoration on Saturday at Clarion Cemetery.
With winter set to officially arrive Tuesday, a mild season could be what’s in store based on what the region has so far seen up to this point in December.
There’s the familiar adage that says “It is always better to give than to receive.” It’s a mindset that one local family lives by, especially on Christmas Day.
A rash of viral videos on Thursday sparked large responses at school districts nationally, including in the Oil Region.
On Jan. 4, for the first time in almost 40 years, Rex Munsee will not be carrying a badge. When Sheriff-elect Shawn Zerfoss is sworn in, Munsee will be a civilian.
Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Clarion became the biblical city of Bethlehem on Friday night, thanks to the congregation of Trinity Point Church of God.
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are endorsing “test-to-stay” policies that allow close contacts of students infected with the coronavirus to remain in classrooms if they test negative.
BROOKVILLE — The state’s plan to toll nine bridges on interstate highways, including the North Fork bridge in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County, met with criticism on Wednesday night in Brookville.
A man and a woman are each facing charges of possessing and distributing methamphetamine in the Venango County area.
When she was a young girl, Tamara Bell had a dream — to be a writer.
Tomorrow’s entrepreneurs visited today’s businesses on Thursday, as four eAcademy students toured various downtown Franklin businesses to learn firsthand how to manage a business.
The Venango County commissioners, during their Tuesday meeting, approved signing on to settlements the state attorney general has reached with an opioid maker and distributors.
Once upon a time, they sat under a live Christmas tree waiting for young boys and girls. They were things like pickup trucks and dump trucks, dolls and dollhouses, to name a few.
Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, has been appointed by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, which was created when Judge Robert Boyer retired in April.
As winter is set to officially begin next week and the COVID-19 emergency continues to sweep through the area, the state Department of Health reports influenza cases are on the rise.
Both Franklin and Rocky Grove opened up their boys basketball region schedules in impressive fashion Tuesday night on their home courts.
The Venango County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the 2022 county budget, which doesn’t include a tax increase and allows for larger than anticipated increases in county employees’ salaries.
The issue of systemic racism in the Franklin Area School District persists, but Superintendent Mark Loucks says the district remains dedicated in its intention to address it.
The Valley Grove School Board and Valley Grove Education Association (VGEA) have a three-year, early bird teachers’ contract settlement, according to the district’s superintendent.
State police in Franklin said a bank envelope containing $10,000 was stolen from a vehicle.
The Oil City School Board, during a special meeting Monday evening, appointed a new member due to the vacancy created by the death of board member Jim Disque.
During the past election, the Cranberry Area School District found it didn’t have enough people vying for all the open seats on the school board. The result was two of the seats went unfilled.
Many of the area’s needy kids will have a merry Christmas, thanks to Jamie’s Kids, whose volunteers worked on wrapping presents at Oil City High School on Monday evening.
CHICAGO (AP) — As the omicron variant sparks worldwide fears of renewed COVID-19 outbreaks, Americans’ worries about infection are again on the rise, but fewer say they are regularly wearing masks or isolating compared with the beginning of the year.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Workers on the night shift at Mayfield Consumer Products were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out: “Duck and cover.”
State police in Franklin said they are investigating a homicide of an Allegheny County man who was found dead in Rockland Township early Sunday morning due to apparent gunshot wounds.
The goat that ran loose in Franklin a few months ago is living his best life at Sugarcreek Sanctuary and giving back to the community.
Neither wind nor cold nor faulty generator could keep Santa Claus and a couple of his elves from visiting families in Franklin early Saturday evening.
