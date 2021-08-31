Back to school today

Tags
DUBOIS — WRC Senior Services, with operations in Clarion, Brookville, New Bethlehem and Ridgway, and Penn Highlands Healthcare on Tuesday announced an integration plan.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Hurricane Ida will have little effect on northwest Pennsylvania as the storm passes by this afternoon and Wednesday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians will lose federal pandemic unemployment benefits after this week, including an extra $300 per week, an extra 13 weeks of benefits and benefits for the self-employed.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
As we enter the school year and summer turns to fall, many are wondering what can be done to get ahead of COVID.
- By ROBERT BURNS AND LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 …
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s…
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News
-
SALEM — Heavy rains hit western Clarion County and south central Venango County at about 6 p.m. Saturday, quickly dumping up to 3 inches of water in some areas.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Police understaffing problems are present in municipalities across the country, resulting in a desire for more officers.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Locally, some people might remember Sean Parnell as a Clarion University student whose sense of patriotism prompted him to transfer to Duquesne University after the 9/11 attacks because that school had an ROTC program.
- By LOLITA BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS Associated Press
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden’s promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it used a drone strike to kill a member of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate Saturday.
(Editor’s note: This column was written by Penny Weichel, retired sports editor for The Derrick, who looks back at Franklin High School’s undefeated football teams 50 years ago in 1971 and 1972 as the Knights open this year’s season today.)
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
TITUSVILLE — It was 162 years ago when Col. Edwin Drake struck oil along Oil Creek and changed the world.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Parkside in Titusville is set to host an open house on Sunday, a year since the former Titusville YMCA saw life brought back to the building.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Oil City Manager Mark Schroyer discussed updates to City Hall at Thursday’s city council meeting.
- By ROBERT BURNS AND DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the day’s deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack, declaring to t…
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and…
A Brockway man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday on Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but c…
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Shine a Light on Suicide night kayak event will return to Two Mile Run County Park from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — The former tenant of a Clarion apartment building on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to aggravated arson, risking bodily injury, a first-degree felony, in Clarion County plea and sentence court.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School Board members this week approved the review of the district’s school safety plan, which includes clear language regarding masking while at school and how the district will manage the situation as the school year begins and moves forward.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, the Democratic governor wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders.
Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders.
ATLANTA (AP) — A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person learning or switched to hybrid models because of rapidly mounting coronavirus infections.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Editor’s note: Only a portion of the following story appeared in Tuesday’s edition.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
KNOX — As drug use continues to be a problem in Clarion County, especially among elementary and high school students, an area agency is working to make the public aware of the problem.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County commissioners Sam Breene and Mike Dulaney say they are pleased with operations at the county jail and the work of the new warden there.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
SHIPPENVILLE - As local military veterans enjoyed each other's company at the Clarion County Veterans Picnic on Saturday, their minds were on Afghanistan and the American withdrawal.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Monday that hearings will begin this week as he committed to carrying out a "full forensic investigation" of the state's 2020 presidential election.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City School Board members voted Monday to give allow district Superintendent Lynda Weller to set the regulations for masks in school this year as the COVID situation develops and changes.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Children and their families flocked to the Oil City municipal swimming pool to cool off Monday as the summer season nears its end.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Mask wearing and other COVID-19 issues remained a frustration for Franklin school board and community members at Monday's board meeting.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
How many times while growing up have we stood along the banks of the river or creek to skip stones with friends just so we could lay claim to being the best stone-skipper in the neighborhood?
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
It was all about skips and stones on Saturday, as the Rock In River Festival returned to Franklin's Riverfront Park.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Regional authors gathered outside Oil City Library on Saturday for the inaugural Oil Region Festival of the Book.
Most Viewed Articles
-
2 Oil City police officers assaulted
-
Oil City man charged with simple assault
-
Two people charged with endangering welfare of children
-
Lawyer: R. Kelly gained weight, lost money ahead of trial
-
OC man facing numerous drug charges
-
Pennsylvania mandates masks in K-12 schools, day cares
-
Police and fire calls
-
Woman threatens man at President
-
Police and fire calls
-
Early ‘70s Knights dominated grid scene with 2 perfect years
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Clarion 238 Toby Street Moving Garage Sale. Fri Sept 3, 9…
CLASS A truck driver needed. Must have clean driving reco…
Huge Garage Sale - Cowansville - 723 E. Brady Rd. Fri., S…
Move in ready 2 BR, 2 bath Mobile Home in Pine Terrace Tr…
O.C. 9 Scotts Drive Yard Sale Fri. and Sat. Sept 3-4 from…
Offering up to $200 Sign on Bonus. Excellent part time op…
Shippenville - 713 Piper Road - Fri Sept 3, 9-4 & Sat…
Siverly - Huge Multi Family garage sale rain or shine. Fr…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Scoreboard for 08-27-21
-
Lancers foil Oilers, 33-12
-
Oilers to open season tonight at General McLane
-
Oilers capture Venango Cup; McCracken fires 84
-
Knights fall to Huskies, 42-7
-
McCracken shines in tri-match at Wanango
-
Panthers shock Bulldogs in D9 thriller
-
Oilers blank Knights, 5-0
-
Knights trek to Harborcreek for today's opener
-
Scoreboard
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
2 Oil City police officers assaulted
-
Oil City man charged with simple assault
-
Two people charged with endangering welfare of children
-
OC man facing numerous drug charges
-
Police and fire calls
-
Woman threatens man at President
-
Police and fire calls
-
Oil City burglary charges
-
Wires down on Route 417
-
Man killed in Redbank Township crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
2 arrested in fatal shooting of New Orleans officer in Texas
-
US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan
-
Live round found next to bed of Colorado woman presumed dead
-
Georgia state employees already using paid parental leave
-
Man gets life sentence in 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts
-
South Carolina school mask mandate ban sparks federal civil rights investigation
-
Doctor who promoted ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment has advised Florida’s governor
-
Crowds throng Kabul airport as deadline looms
-
Former FSU receiver Travis Rudolph invokes stand your ground law in murder case
-
Police: Arizona family tried to kidnap woman over dishonor