Keystone School District band director Chris Long (masked) marches alongside the band Tuesday as members run through new plot points for their rendition of Michael Jackson's "Thriller." (By Sarah Titley)
Drew Custer (left) and Mason Thompson (right) reach out to each other to prove their lines are six feet or more apart. The Keystone band's entire show is socially distanced. (By Sarah Titley)
Tuesday was the second day of the Keystone marching band's annual camp in Knox. And it was a "great day", according to director Chris Long. (By Sarah Titley)
Like most everything these days, high school marching bands and their hoped-for football halftime shows are going to look quite a bit different this fall.
Keystone School District band director Chris Long said Tuesday during the second day of band camp that just about everything is different this year, from the way practices are conducted right down to show choreography.