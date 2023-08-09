The cast, crew and production team of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: In Concert” have been hard at work on the stage of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin in final rehearsals for Friday’s opening night show.

The excited energy has been palpable as the cast has rehearsed music and choreography for show numbers like “Any Dream Will Do” and “Jacob and Sons/Joseph’s Coat.”

Front Page

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The skies threatened rain and a few warning drops sprinkled here and there throughout the early afternoon, but the show went on as normal Monday on the third day of the Venango County Fair.

Front Page

Report outlines findings in Reno water dilemma

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The state Department of Environmental Protection has confirmed the contents of its surface inspection report that was prompted after a discharge from a brine storage tank caused water to become tainted in Reno.

Front Page

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Even before the end of her second song, audience members in Bandstand Park in Franklin were rising to their feet with applause and cheers for first-time Taste of Talent competitor Lexie Gilson of Mifflintown, who was voted the winner of the 14th annual Taste of Talent at the finals Sunday night.

Front Page

Volunteers have been signing up to help out in Reno

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

After the Venango Water Company sent out a notice to its Reno customers July 21 saying they were under a “do not consume” water advisory, the Reno Neighborhood Association announced a volunteer opportunity for community members.

Front Page

Shapiro signs main state budget, but still work to do

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s overdue state budget moved closer to completion Thursday after Senate Republican leaders summoned their colleagues back to the Capitol to complete work they had held up when budget negotiations with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro soured a month ago.

Front Page

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After an incoming severe thunderstorm hastened last week’s proceedings at Taste of Talent, the final regular concert during Wednesday night’s pleasant weather proceeded at a more relaxed pace.

Front Page

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

According to U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, there has been no movement from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in regard to a request for a telephone town hall meeting between the agency and the communities that would be affected if areas of the French Creek watershed were to become a national wild…

Front Page

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The Reno water issue was front and center at Wednesday’s Sugarcreek Borough Council meeting as Reno residents and various officials were given the floor to address the ongoing dilemma.

Front Page

C&S Hardware sells Oil City building to Pathways

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Chris Ewing, co-owner with husband Speedy Ewing of C&S Hardware in Oil City, told the newspaper that they have closed on the deal that sold the building housing the business to Pathways Adolescent Center.

Front Page

  • From staff reports

Brigadier General Beth (Carbaugh) Salisbury, a Marienville native who has had a career of more than 35 years of service with the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, has assumed command of the Army Reserve’s 807th Medical Command deployment support unit.

Front Page

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Preparations for the upcoming Venango County Fair are moving right along, and organizers are expecting large crowds at the 4-H fairgrounds this year, along with welcoming a new event.

Front Page

Venango Water, DEP meet again regarding Reno woes

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Representatives from Venango Water Company and the Department of Environmental Protection met again Friday to discuss the ongoing Reno water issue, but no new developments were reported later in the day by either party.