Anabell Hawkins and Aden Boozell of Rocky Grove High School work on repairing their robot prior to the final round of 16 at the VEX Robotics competition Friday at Franklin High School. (By Richard Sayer)
The host Franklin teams celebrate winning a round in the final round of 16 Friday. "This is our castle," one of the team members said in noting the nickname of the Franklin High School gymnasium. (By Richard Sayer)
The combined North Clarion and DuBois took home first prize honors after Friday's long day of competition at Franklin High School. (By Richard Sayer)
Fifty-two teams competed Friday at the Pennsylvania Rural Robotics Championships at Franklin High School. (By Richard Sayer)
It was a clash at the castle Friday when 52 VEX Robotics teams from 14 schools descended on the Franklin High School gymnasium for the Pennsylvania Rural Robotics Championships.
The 52 teams equated to hundreds of students, each with their own entourage of teachers and administrators. Add in the students invited to attend the festivities during their breaks and study halls, and the gym was packed.