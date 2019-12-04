Ed Knox has been ringing the Salvation Army bell and opening doors at the mall or other businesses for 12 years. He said the number of businesses that allow them to set up their kettles has really dropped over the years. (By Richard Sayer)
Salvation Army Major Laura Duesenberry and volunteer helper Brittin Winters, an Oil City High School student, set up the bell-ringers' sign and pail to show the new Google and Apple pay codes on the sign. (By Rosemary Fielding)
Alice Ruscak, 6, and Stella Ruscak, 9, of Franklin, rush to put money into the Salvation Army kettle outside the Cranberry Mall. (By Richard Sayer)
