Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Thunderstorms likely - possibly severe, especially this evening. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly severe, especially this evening. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.